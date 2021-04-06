Column: The color of Masters in April is missing a red shirt

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are in a small circle of players who have grown close to Woods and have earned his trust and respect for privacy. Both have dropped by his house to see him.

"Spent a couple hours with him, which was nice. It was good to see him," McIlroy said. "It was good to see him in decent spirits. When you hear of these things and you look at the car and you see the crash, you think he's going to be in a hospital bed for six months. But he was actually doing better than that."

Thomas feels lucky to get an early invitation to the practice rounds with Woods and Fred Couples. That's what he misses the most about this week.

"I went over and saw him a couple times last week and tried to go over a couple times during the week whenever I'm home and see him," Thomas said. "We texted Friday morning, and he said it's kind of starting to set in. He's bummed he's not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it, too."

This week was looked upon as a time to reflect on one of golf's unmatched achievements. It was 20 years ago this week that Woods won the Masters, making him the only player to hold the four professional majors at the same time.