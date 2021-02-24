Column: Tiger Woods survives but his career might not

Woods has done things over the years we couldn't imagine on the golf course. I've been along for many of them, covering Woods from his first PGA Tour win in Las Vegas in 1996 as well as the Masters comeback win two years ago that was one of the great sports stories of our times.

He transitioned from young phenom to all-time great as the years and the wins piled up, only to be humbled by a scandal that cost him his marriage as well as a lot of fans. Then he came back to win his fifth green jacket in a storybook tale that might have made him more popular than ever.

Woods celebrated behind the 18th green that day by hugging his children, much as he celebrated becoming the youngest Masters champion ever in 1997 by hugging his father. Woods not only seemed to regain his game in the last few years but his ability to connect with others as he began smiling and signing autographs like it wasn't the chore he made it out to be most of his career.

On Sunday he was at the Genesis Invitational at nearby Riviera Country Club as the tournament host. He couldn't play because of his most recent back surgery just before Christmas but came on CBS to answer questions about whether he would be back in time for the Masters.

"God, I hope so," Woods said. "I gotta get there first."