Column: To pay or not pay college athletes is not the issue

Make no mistake, this will be an extremely complicated process that can only be resolved by all sides coming to the bargaining table as equal partners, with a realization that no one is going to get everything they want.

It most likely means the NCAA making the very big concession of recognizing some sort of union organization to represent the athletes' interests.

In the end, the free-market system will likely govern the way college athletes are compensated, which means the best players in the most profitable sports will largely be the ones who are being paid.

This may be a blow to those on the rowing team, but it is downright unfeasible to expect every university to dole out equal checks to every athlete, no matter their sport. For that matter, not every school has the financial wherewithal to compensate everyone the same way. And while we're at it, forget about the concept of everyone on the same team getting identical checks.

That's not the way it works in professional sports — sorry, Mr. Left Guard, you're never going to make as much as quarterback Pat Mahomes — nor most other American businesses.

You might've noticed that Scarlett Johansson has fair more financial leverage than a little-known character actress when negotiating a salary to appear in a new film.