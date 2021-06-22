Column: Torrey Pines deserves another Open for men and women

The ultimate backhanded compliment is to suggest not even the USGA can mess up a U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. It was the ideal test in 2008 when Woods and Mediate were the only players to finish under par, and it was equally strong this year.

No gimmicks. No secrets. With dry weather, the fairways were fast enough they didn't have to be overly narrow. The greens were firm without bringing back ugly memories of Shinnecock Hills in 2004 and 2018.

Mickelson even approved, strong praise considering his beefs with the USGA.

"I'm very surprised that in the 30 years that I've played the U.S. Open, this is the best I've seen," Mickelson said. "I thought they did a remarkable job, and I'm really proud and happy that it's here at Torrey. I think this afternoon is going to be awesome.

"It's going to be a good finish."

He got that part right.

Ten players were separated by one shot at one point when the final group was on the front nine. Separation came from bad decisions, bad lies, bad shots, typical of a U.S. Open. Four players who were within one or two shots of the lead made double bogey on the back nine. The winner, Rahm, was the only player to not drop a shot on the back nine.