Column: Trump and golf were never a comfortable fit

Donald Trump was never a comfortable fit for golf.

Not as president of the United States, a polarizing position long before the advent of Twitter or any other form of social media. Not even when he merged his affection for golf with his ambition to cater to the wealthy at his hotels and golf courses.

The star of any golf tournament at the elite level typically is either the player or the course. Unless it was on his course, and then Trump made it about him.

And now it's coming to an end, if it's not there already.

He effectively has been fired.

Trump has been silenced on Twitter and faces impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" stemming from his supporters invading the nation's Capitol last week. On a much smaller scale — it should be, anyway — he suffered a loss when the PGA Championship was taken away from his golf club in New Jersey in 2022.

The PGA of America voted Sunday night to terminate the contract. More than being the right thing to do, it was the only thing.

"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, told The Associated Press.