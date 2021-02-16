Column: Unable to 'fail in the dark,' Spieth seeing light

Remember, he was still 23 when he already had 14 wins worldwide and three legs of the career Grand Slam. Nothing about the game had ever felt like a burden.

And that's what has made the climb feel that much steeper. Spieth was as honest as ever last fall when he spoke of anxiety from all the scrutiny of his slump, which he described as "not being able to fail in the dark."

That was neither an excuse nor a complaint. That was reality.

"No hard feelings, no blame," he said. "That's what I get for the start of my career, which was awesome. Anything asked in a negative manner, it's not like I don't feel that way in my own game. I know what I've done. I know what I'm capable of doing. And when I don't, it's more frustrating for me than it is anyone else."

Frustration has given way to disappointment, and that's a good thing. Never having a chance to win on the weekend, having to make a 12-foot par putt on the 18th hole just to make the cut at the Masters or missing the cut left him numb. That's worse than the sting of missing out on a chance to win on the back nine.

The next step is doing away with all the drama.