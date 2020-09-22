Column: US Open more about modern athlete than modern game

MAMARONECK — The power grabbed everyone's attention, tee shots launched so far that it reduced a big golf course into what seemed like a pitch and putt. Thoughts quickly turned to the next major, and how his length would play at Augusta National.

This was in 1991 after John Daly won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick.

He tied for 19th in the Masters.

The comparison is not that simple, of course. Bryson DeChambeau, the U.S. Open champion, is not the only player in today's game who can hit it a country mile. His six-shot victory was as much a result of a stellar short game.

It also helped that Winged Foot allows approach shots on all but a couple of the holes to run onto the green. The "bomb and gouge" style doesn't work so well on U.S. Open greens when the ball can arrive only by air.

Golf shouldn't be concerned that DeChambeau swung for the fences and more times than not found the rough. That was his plan at the start of the week, and he followed it all the way until he closed with a 3-under 67, the first U.S. Open champion since 1955 to have the only score under par in the final round. DeChambeau was that good.

The setup allowed for that strategy.