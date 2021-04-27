Column: Will draft make your team better? Don't bet on it.

The NFL has always been about parity and even in an expanded 17-game season that figures to hold true. William Hill lists total wins between 4.5 (Houston) and 12 (Kansas City) with the rest of the teams slotted somewhere in between.

Among those teams is Jacksonville, which has a new coach in Urban Meyer and will soon have a new quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars are the rare team that bookies figure will make a big move, though they have nowhere to go but up after winning one game last season.

Don't expect to steal some money on the Jags, though. The bookies are way too smart for that, figuring Jacksonville will take a small step toward respectability by winning six games this season.

You can bet on that, just as you can pick the Chiefs to win more than a dozen games in the longer season. And why bet on which long shot the Steelers take in the draft when you can wager on them to win less than their over/under of nine games behind aging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger?

With Lawrence seemingly a lock to go No. 1 and Zach Wilson No. 2 to the Jets, don't even think of trying to find a reasonable wager at the top of the class. The sports books that even bother to offer bets on the top two picks have them so lopsided that someone betting $500 on Lawrence going No. 1 would only win $5.