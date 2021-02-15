Column: Wrecking isn't racing, makes for messy Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brad Keselowski stomped through the smoke-filled haze and eyed the destruction from another disastrous Daytona 500. His car had been sheared when it pinballed into the wall and then back into traffic after a go-for-broke run for the win that ended with Keselowski pacing in anger.

Keselowski took two steps and heaved his helmet at the carcass of his race car.

"My body is fine but my heart is broken," Keselowski wrote on social media. He noted that "months of studying, months of tremendous car prep" and positioning himself to make a last-lap pass was still not enough to win his first Daytona 500.

This is NASCAR's crown jewel event, the race that pays the most money and carries the most prestige. But after another fireball finish endangered drivers and ruined millions of dollars in race cars, it's hard not to wonder if the carnage is worth all this effort.

It certainly was for journeyman Michael McDowell, a 100-1 underdog who slipped through the chaos for the first victory of his 13-year career. McDowell led for only a quarter of a lap at Daytona International Speedway and snapped a 357-race losing streak.

For his team, tiny Front Row Motorsports, it was just the third victory in 17 seasons.