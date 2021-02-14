Brad Molloy: A bad day to be lonely

“I'm not gonna write you a love song.”

— Sara Bareilles

It's Valentine's Day, my friends, and I am here for you. Now you may be wondering how an eligible bachelor such as myself can help you with your love life, because, let's be honest, if I was any good at relationships, I'd be in one, right?

Fair point, but I don't consider myself to be single per se, just socially distant. Plus, as the old adage goes “Those that can; do. And those that can't; teach.” So allow Professor Bradley to help pave the course on whatever path you're taking on this Valentine's Day.

First, if your significant other gives you that tired phrase that “love should be celebrated all year and not on just one day” please do yourself a favor and become selectively deaf. Yes, love should be cherished throughout the year, but they only make those candy hearts during February so they had better enjoy them today! Pro tip: when it comes to the candy always buy one of those heart-shaped boxes filled with small chocolates, because tossing your sweetheart a Snickers and saying “luv ya” is not going to cut it.