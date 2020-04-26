Brad Molloy: A recipe for distraction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.”

— Ernestine Ulmer

Well, it's almost the end of April and like so many of you Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have spent the better part of it inside our house. To be fair though, it had less to do with the shelter-in-place order than it did with the weather. On any given day of April you could wake to snow, watch as it then turned to sleet and rain, and by midday it would be sunny skies. And, just as you were beginning to smile feeling the warmth on your face, a violent wind would roll through and wipe that smirk away. It's almost as though Mother Nature herself is going a bit stir crazy.

But this time hasn't been a total loss. We at the Molloy house have been taking advantage of not having any real responsibilities to better ourselves. For instance, Miss Maggie has been studying Eastern philosophies and spends each day rearranging the pillows on the couch in order to achieve the perfect feng shui. Not to be outsmarted, I've been using this time to hone my kitchen skills.