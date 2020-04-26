Brad Molloy: A recipe for distraction

“Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.”
— Ernestine Ulmer
Well, it's almost the end of April and like so many of you Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have spent the better part of it inside our house. To be fair though, it had less to do with the shelter-in-place order than it did with the weather. On any given day of April you could wake to snow, watch as it then turned to sleet and rain, and by midday it would be sunny skies. And, just as you were beginning to smile feeling the warmth on your face, a violent wind would roll through and wipe that smirk away. It's almost as though Mother Nature herself is going a bit stir crazy.
But this time hasn't been a total loss. We at the Molloy house have been taking advantage of not having any real responsibilities to better ourselves. For instance, Miss Maggie has been studying Eastern philosophies and spends each day rearranging the pillows on the couch in order to achieve the perfect feng shui. Not to be outsmarted, I've been using this time to hone my kitchen skills.
Fun fact: did you know that there are more food groups other than doughnuts and cereal? Talk about a game changer! Our fridge is now stocked with exotic items like vegetables and actual meat. Gone are the packets of condiments and in their place are bottles of olive oil and cheeses that don't come in slices. I'm quickly learning the difference between a dash and a pinch and also that there is a bit more to roasting Brussels sprouts than just making fun of them. It's been a wonderful distraction, and I'd love to report that every night our home is now filled with the aroma of simmering sauces and the mouth-watering essence of a roast that is searing in a pan of demi-glace, but if I'm being completely honest my attempts at French cuisine always seem to end with the word “toast.”
I did find out what the word "flambe" means, but that was more of an accident than intentional. On the bright side the smoke detector is in perfect working condition and I now know that if I am going to pull the pin on dinner, it shouldn't be because I had to do so with the extinguisher beforehand. It's not that I'm a bad cook it's just that, well, according to Miss Maggie anyway, I'm not “good.”
It's disheartening to know that the one you love will spend moments at a time sniffing a tree but the thought of having to taste-test another recipe makes her suggest we order takeout. I'm not giving up, though. I'm determined that by the end of this isolation I will make a meal that involves more than just peeling the plastic away from the potatoes and being sure the microwave is set to “high.”
