Brad Molloy: A week of March's madness

“If everything makes sense, then your education has failed you.”
— Louise Beverly
My dears, like a kid coming home from college, we have a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time and get right to it. First things first, it's daylight saving time once again, and all the clocks will need to be moved forward, so if you were planning on sleeping in today, congratulations! You succeeded without even trying.
I've commented before about this biannual tradition, and I still have no idea why it is that we still do this. Historically, the blame has been placed on the shoulders of farmers, but in all my years I've never seen a cow wearing a wristwatch, so perhaps the controversy isn't theirs to defend. Either way, if you feel like the weekend is just flying by, relax, you're not becoming paranoid, it actually is moving on.
This week we will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day. For those not affiliated with religion, Saint Patrick was an Irish priest who legends say drove out all the snakes from the emerald isle. Now, for some reason that I can't explain, it means that on the 17th we all drink green beer and eat corned beef and cabbage. You'd think after attending eight years of parochial school I'd know the connection between Patty, beef and beer, but unfortunately I haven't a clue. Even being Irish myself hasn't allowed me any insight as to why someone would want to purposefully eat steamed cabbage in the first place let alone drown it down with a lime-colored beer.
And not to take away from Patrick's saintly qualities, but if we're being totally honest, there are no snakes naturally native to Ireland in the first place, so the claim is a pretty easy one to manage. It would be like me saying that I drove out all the iguanas from Cayuga County. Now, before you get your holy dander in a tussle let me ask you this: Have you seen any free-range iguanas roaming the countrysides? No? You're welcome! Keep in mind that after I'm canonized, I'll expect everyone to eat sourdough waffles and drink blue Dr. Pepper.
Last but not least this week we have to “beware the Ides of March.” Once again, allow me to educate. The Ides of March is when the weather starts turning warmer and your significant other begins lecturing you about all those items left unchecked on the honey-do list. You'll know when it's happening because every request begins the same way. “I'd” like you to do this or “I'd” like you to do that. This really isn't a celebration as much as it is a constant barrage of boring tasks that need completing.
Luckily for you, this is the one day when you can get away with the excuse that you ran out of time, because before you even woke up, you'd already lost an hour. I'll just take credit for that, too, because, as St. Bradley, I'll always forgive if you're a little lazy. Or late.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com