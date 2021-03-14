Brad Molloy: A week of March's madness

And not to take away from Patrick's saintly qualities, but if we're being totally honest, there are no snakes naturally native to Ireland in the first place, so the claim is a pretty easy one to manage. It would be like me saying that I drove out all the iguanas from Cayuga County. Now, before you get your holy dander in a tussle let me ask you this: Have you seen any free-range iguanas roaming the countrysides? No? You're welcome! Keep in mind that after I'm canonized, I'll expect everyone to eat sourdough waffles and drink blue Dr. Pepper.

Last but not least this week we have to “beware the Ides of March.” Once again, allow me to educate. The Ides of March is when the weather starts turning warmer and your significant other begins lecturing you about all those items left unchecked on the honey-do list. You'll know when it's happening because every request begins the same way. “I'd” like you to do this or “I'd” like you to do that. This really isn't a celebration as much as it is a constant barrage of boring tasks that need completing.

Luckily for you, this is the one day when you can get away with the excuse that you ran out of time, because before you even woke up, you'd already lost an hour. I'll just take credit for that, too, because, as St. Bradley, I'll always forgive if you're a little lazy. Or late.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

