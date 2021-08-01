Brad Molloy: Airing out the power problem

“The answer my friend, is blowin' in the wind.”
— Bob Dylan
Friends, if you’re like me then one of the ways you spend your free time is to hit the back roads on a long drive. Now when I say “a long drive” I’m not talking about a road trip that involves maps and packing. I mean one of those car cruises where you may be gone for hours but only make it five or 10 miles outside of the city because you had no destination in mind to begin with. You’re just enjoying the countryside as you watch the farmlands and forests pass you by.
Often, you’ll see cows grazing lazily or horses out standing in a field. It’s these Zen-like journeys that help me unwind after the stress of a long week. The scenery will be changing slightly in the future though and I don’t mean just the autumn colors. There are plans to plant among the rows of corn a crop of wind turbines.
These larger-than-life pinwheels have the generating potential to electrify nearly 30,000 homes which is pretty shocking when you think about it. Who would have ever thought that harnessing the power of wind could be a useful source for fuel? Oh yeah, every ancient culture in human history, or have you not heard of the term “sailing?”
I understand that good ideas need time to simmer, but this energetic stew has been bubbling over for thousands of years, so the offering is more than ready to be added to the menu. Unfortunately, as with every kind of change, there will be those that oppose such a realistic solution to the question that is renewable energy. Granted, it's just wind, so how can we really rely on something as trivial as the air we breathe? Plus, it isn't always breezy, so where's the guarantee this idea will even work.
This is the same trope that gets tossed around anytime someone mentions going solar. To those I say: all the lights in my yard are solar powered and every night, no matter the forecast from the previous day, my windows are lit up like a hostage negotiation is taking place. Bottom line is you don't need gale force to make the propellers spin.
Another big complaint is that the turbines will be an eyesore, taking away from the natural landscape. This strikes me as ironic because we have no problem drilling into the Earth looking for oil but having something above ground that's considered “green” is somehow a cause for controversy. But here's the rub. Niagara Falls, you know, the honeymoon capitol of the world? It's nothing more than a huge power station. So, who knows? Perhaps one day newlyweds will flock from all around the globe to spend their first nights as married couples enjoying the futuristic fruits we sow today.
Then again what do I know? I've never been the brightest bulb. But with sustainable power, perhaps one day I could be.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com