Brad Molloy: Airing out the power problem

“The answer my friend, is blowin' in the wind.”

— Bob Dylan

Friends, if you’re like me then one of the ways you spend your free time is to hit the back roads on a long drive. Now when I say “a long drive” I’m not talking about a road trip that involves maps and packing. I mean one of those car cruises where you may be gone for hours but only make it five or 10 miles outside of the city because you had no destination in mind to begin with. You’re just enjoying the countryside as you watch the farmlands and forests pass you by.

Often, you’ll see cows grazing lazily or horses out standing in a field. It’s these Zen-like journeys that help me unwind after the stress of a long week. The scenery will be changing slightly in the future though and I don’t mean just the autumn colors. There are plans to plant among the rows of corn a crop of wind turbines.

These larger-than-life pinwheels have the generating potential to electrify nearly 30,000 homes which is pretty shocking when you think about it. Who would have ever thought that harnessing the power of wind could be a useful source for fuel? Oh yeah, every ancient culture in human history, or have you not heard of the term “sailing?”