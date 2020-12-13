Brad Molloy: Almost ready just in time

“My Christmas is filled with laughter and joy.”
— Jack Skellington
It’s getting down to the wire, my friends, as we have less than two weeks left until Christmas morn, and I can honestly say that I’m really beginning to get into the spirit of the holidays.
Over the past couple of days Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have ventured up into the attic and brought down our boxes of decorations and assembled the Christmas tree. Not to hog all the credit, but I say “we did this” while it was I who had to do the actual construction and decorating projects while Miss Maggie felt her time would be better spent in a more administrative roll and took to supervising my work with not too much scrutiny.
For the most part things were going along well until it was time to hang our stockings, at which point things took a turn because she mistook hers for a plush toy, so instead of hanging it by the chimney with care she effectively throttled it into submission with a fierceness not typically seen outside a pro wrestling arena. So now we have one pristine red stocking with a “B” on it and one stocking that looks as though it was worn during the running of the bulls in Pamplona with an “M” that’s barely holding on.
Luckily though she has no interest in blinking lights or tinsel, otherwise the tree might have suffered a far worse fate. And it’s with pride I say that, aside from a few gift cards, all my shopping is complete. True, I have only a handful of people to spoil this year, but it’s still a milestone for me nonetheless. I’m rather happy that all of our holiday traditions are slowly being checked off the list and even happier that there is one Christmas activity that we will not be participating in: elf on the shelf.
Now I’m not a man that scares easily, but every time I see one of these sadistic Santa’s helpers I simply freak out. They are supposed to be a fun prank but with those dead eyes that seem to follow you everywhere, I find them rather unpleasant. You can bob and weave all you want and those eyes will still be laser focused on you. Even its unflinching smile is haunting somehow. I read online that they are 100% polyester, but I believe that to be a typo as I think in reality they are 100 % poltergeist.
It’s weird enough to know that a stranger is going to sneak into my house by way of the chimney come Christmas Eve, but at least he’s bringing presents. The elf on the other hand brings me nothing but nightmares. Luckily though the only thing on our shelves this holiday season will be books and framed photos and hopefully, the only elves I’ll have to contend with this Christmas, are the ones from Keebler.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!