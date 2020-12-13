Brad Molloy: Almost ready just in time

“My Christmas is filled with laughter and joy.”

— Jack Skellington

It’s getting down to the wire, my friends, as we have less than two weeks left until Christmas morn, and I can honestly say that I’m really beginning to get into the spirit of the holidays.

Over the past couple of days Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have ventured up into the attic and brought down our boxes of decorations and assembled the Christmas tree. Not to hog all the credit, but I say “we did this” while it was I who had to do the actual construction and decorating projects while Miss Maggie felt her time would be better spent in a more administrative roll and took to supervising my work with not too much scrutiny.

For the most part things were going along well until it was time to hang our stockings, at which point things took a turn because she mistook hers for a plush toy, so instead of hanging it by the chimney with care she effectively throttled it into submission with a fierceness not typically seen outside a pro wrestling arena. So now we have one pristine red stocking with a “B” on it and one stocking that looks as though it was worn during the running of the bulls in Pamplona with an “M” that’s barely holding on.