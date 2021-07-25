Brad Molloy: An expensive amount of space

“Where wealth accumulates, men decay.”

— Oliver Goldsmith

It’s been another week of history-making milestones as Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to fly off into the upper atmosphere aboard his own personalized rocket ship. This coming off the heels of Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson being the first private citizen to venture ever outward.

True, either of these gentlemen could have feasibly eradicated several major diseases with the all the money that’s been poured into these space ventures, but why be known as the guy that funded the cure for AIDS when Bezos now holds the title of “second-private-person-to-fly-really-high-into-the-sky.” One just seems to slip off the tongue better than the other, I suppose.

So how much did this 10-minutes-in-heaven joyride cost, you may be wondering. Well, the rough estimate is hovering around the $5.5 billion mark which breaks down to about $550 million a minute. (And you thought your family's week vacation to Disney was expensive). If you’re having trouble wrapping your head around such an astronomical figure (see what I did there?) then allow me to put that into perspective for you.