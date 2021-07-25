Brad Molloy: An expensive amount of space

“Where wealth accumulates, men decay.”
— Oliver Goldsmith
It’s been another week of history-making milestones as Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to fly off into the upper atmosphere aboard his own personalized rocket ship. This coming off the heels of Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson being the first private citizen to venture ever outward.
True, either of these gentlemen could have feasibly eradicated several major diseases with the all the money that’s been poured into these space ventures, but why be known as the guy that funded the cure for AIDS when Bezos now holds the title of “second-private-person-to-fly-really-high-into-the-sky.” One just seems to slip off the tongue better than the other, I suppose.
So how much did this 10-minutes-in-heaven joyride cost, you may be wondering. Well, the rough estimate is hovering around the $5.5 billion mark which breaks down to about $550 million a minute. (And you thought your family's week vacation to Disney was expensive). If you’re having trouble wrapping your head around such an astronomical figure (see what I did there?) then allow me to put that into perspective for you.
Let's say you had one ton of pure solid gold burning a hole in your pocket but weren't sure how to spend it. That two-thousand-pound burden wouldn't even cover the cost of five seconds aboard the Blue Origin that blasted off this past week. If your brain isn't spinning yet then consider this: for the amount of money they spent, Richard and Jeff could have both traveled around the globe a whopping 275,000 times. Which, now that I think about it, makes that whole straight up and straight down journey just once seem even more insignificant.
The truly tragic part of all this is that the seats these guys did take up weren't even in first class but technically in coach! I’m not saying they should expect champagne, but you’d think spending the GDP of a mid-sized nation would at least earn you a bag of peanuts. Apparently not. And not to get all nit-picky, but if I’m writing the check for a multi-billion-dollar thrill ride, I would expect that rush to last a little longer than it takes to fully cook Minute Rice. Seriously, the commercial break during the broadcast lasted longer than the actual event itself. Even more peculiar was that one of those ads was for Priceline telling how they can save me money on my next getaway. How's that for irony?
Perhaps the billionaire boys club should have booked through Expedia instead of NASA and saved themselves millions off the ticket price. Bottom line though, it's their money to do with however they please, so if they want to go into outer space then good on them. But couldn’t these guys at least use some of their fortunes to fix a few of our more Earthly problems before turning Captain Kirk into an Uber driver?
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com