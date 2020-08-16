Brad Molloy: An idea whose time has come

“Good ideas are always crazy until they are not.”
— Elon Musk.
Folks, it is often said that necessity is the mother of invention, and with that in mind today we're going to have a little history lesson. Did you know that it is believed that the elevator was invented around 236 B.C. by a guy named Archimedes because he saw the need to get heavy things onto upper floors and was too lazy to carry them?
Part of that may be untrue, but he did develop a crude pulley system that lifted loads vertically, and in the end that's what mattered. Fast forward 1,300 years and in walks Elisha Otis who came up with the brilliant idea that if one were to put a safety brake on the ropes, people might be more open about going for a ride. Suddenly a passenger elevator empire was started. Then, in 1887, Alexander Miles realized that the doors on an elevator shouldn't be allowed to open manually because apparently walking, and consequently falling, into an open pit was considered dangerous for some reason. Luckily for us, Alex had a solution and the automatic door was inspired.
Moving onto another item, the windshield wiper was developed by a woman named Mary Anderson in 1903, which may not sound impressive until you learn that the first steam powered automobile was created in 1769! It only took about 130 years for someone to realize that it would be kind of handy to see while driving, but necessity eventually birthed another good idea. Then there's the story of Bette Nesmith Graham. This secretary realized that mistakes can happen when typing all day and instead of ignoring the issue, in 1951 she invented liquid paper and became rich in the process. She also was the mother to Michael Nesmith of The Monkees but that's beside the point.
The reason I bring up these brainstorms of ingenuity is because I believe I am sitting on a gold mine of an idea. With the current global pandemic as it is, everyone is told to wear a mask, which I happily do. The problem though is that after about 10 breathes I begin to accumulate what can only be described as lip sweat. After a full day of talking, and of course breathing, my face mask is as moist as a baby's diaper. Here's where the brilliance comes in: lip antiperspirant. Just imagine, you could stay safe and healthy without having to worry about swimming your way through speeches. It may sound crazy but no crazier than Melitta Benz who figured out that if you ran coffee through a filter, it wouldn't be so gritty.
The only drawback I can see is that I'm not a chemist so I will need somebody that can do the actual “inventing” part for me. Normally I'd feel bad about making someone do all the complicated work on my simple idea, but the way I see it, you can't be a mother of invention without a little labor.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
