Brad Molloy: An idea whose time has come

“Good ideas are always crazy until they are not.”

— Elon Musk.

Folks, it is often said that necessity is the mother of invention, and with that in mind today we're going to have a little history lesson. Did you know that it is believed that the elevator was invented around 236 B.C. by a guy named Archimedes because he saw the need to get heavy things onto upper floors and was too lazy to carry them?

Part of that may be untrue, but he did develop a crude pulley system that lifted loads vertically, and in the end that's what mattered. Fast forward 1,300 years and in walks Elisha Otis who came up with the brilliant idea that if one were to put a safety brake on the ropes, people might be more open about going for a ride. Suddenly a passenger elevator empire was started. Then, in 1887, Alexander Miles realized that the doors on an elevator shouldn't be allowed to open manually because apparently walking, and consequently falling, into an open pit was considered dangerous for some reason. Luckily for us, Alex had a solution and the automatic door was inspired.