Brad Molloy: Another word for love is mother

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”

— Abraham Lincoln

Friends, on this Mother's Day we celebrate all the women who have had a hand in raising a child. A mother is often said to have the hardest job there is, and after to speaking to some moms out there I'm starting to think that this may actually be true as the evidence is pretty compelling.

The getting pregnant part I'm sure had its upsides, but it's basically downhill from there. First off comes morning sickness. Imagine wanting to have a family so badly that you're willing to puke every morning just to have a bundle of joy one day that will do the same thing to you whenever they eat mushed carrots. Moving on, there are the moods swings that take place as their body's hormones adjust to new levels. This can either be slight, such as crankiness, or so severe that they'll want to rip your head off all while smiling maniacally. One moment they are happy and the next they're sad. And it doesn't take much to push that pendulum, either. A good Hallmark commercial can make them well up, and a little groan can set them off.