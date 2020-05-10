Brad Molloy: Another word for love is mother

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”
— Abraham Lincoln
Friends, on this Mother's Day we celebrate all the women who have had a hand in raising a child. A mother is often said to have the hardest job there is, and after to speaking to some moms out there I'm starting to think that this may actually be true as the evidence is pretty compelling.
The getting pregnant part I'm sure had its upsides, but it's basically downhill from there. First off comes morning sickness. Imagine wanting to have a family so badly that you're willing to puke every morning just to have a bundle of joy one day that will do the same thing to you whenever they eat mushed carrots. Moving on, there are the moods swings that take place as their body's hormones adjust to new levels. This can either be slight, such as crankiness, or so severe that they'll want to rip your head off all while smiling maniacally. One moment they are happy and the next they're sad. And it doesn't take much to push that pendulum, either. A good Hallmark commercial can make them well up, and a little groan can set them off.
Seriously, Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I visited a friend who is expecting and as we were talking Miss Maggie gently rested her head in my friend's lap and suddenly the waterworks were flowing and her husband and I were running for the Kleenex. I know I should have put that “they” were expecting as that seems to be the more politically correct way to phrase things nowadays but I'm not going to change my vocabulary until I start seeing men sitting in stirrups being told to bear down and push. But I digress. Things plateau for a bit and then the cravings kick in. I've witnessed women eating food combinations that would make Jeffrey Dahmer queasy. There's a reason why Lays potato chips come in all those strange varieties. They know there's a pregnant woman out there that wants pickles and ice cream, and they're just trying to make things more convenient for her.
Even the baby shower is a bit of a downer because while, yes, there is a party, all the gifts are for someone else. Then of course comes the labor. To be honest, I've never been in the same room as a woman giving birth, but I've also never been alone in the same room as a rabid wolverine and I'm fairly certain that both of these have been good decisions on my part. So, knowing all this, do you really think a card or some flowers are enough? Probably not. But, even so, they still love us unconditionally, which says a lot about what it takes to do the world's hardest job.
So, to all the women out there that helped raise me I say, with love, Happy Mother's Day!
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
