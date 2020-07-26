Brad Molloy: Being social at a distance

“If there's too many aunts at the picnic, it's best to find a quieter spot.”
— Groucho Marx
Folks, there are a lot of warnings out there lately. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stand six feet apart. Things such as these are meant to help you stay safe, healthy and, by association, happy. Admittedly, I'm not a scientist, so when someone with expertise in biology tells me that taking some precautions is for the betterment of all, I tend to listen, and I hope you do, as well.
It doesn't matter if you disagree with the rules, because we're all playing in this game together, and the sooner we join as a team the faster we can win this race. If next week they say that standing in your driveway wearing only boxers singing “I'm a Little Teapot” might somehow slow the spread then I am more than willing to go a cappella on the asphalt in a pair of Calvins for the cause.
While I'm on the topic of rules, let me throw this one onto the pile: Avoid any family picnics. This is not so much to do with sickness but more to do with sanity. Family picnics are fraught with danger, germs being the least of them. First off, it's your family. You know, the people you actively avoid during the holidays and the people who know just how to push the buttons that always drive you crazy. Well, add a summer's heat to the mix and soon they will be pressing yours like a child with a new PlayStation.
Then of course comes the food, and will someone please explain to me why it is that adding globs of mayonnaise to any leftover dish suddenly makes it a salad? It seems like this goes against some culinary regulation or least a law of nature, but never the less it arrives at every get together. Got some spare chicken that you don't know what to do with? How about tuna? What about some pasta? No worries, just slab some Hellman's on there and, viola, suddenly you're Wolfgang Puck. It's a small blessing that all the kapusta was consumed at Easter, because I don't even want to image what that would even begin to taste like.
Now if you do happen to find yourself at one of these events please try and keep things simple. Hotdogs and hamburgers have been the staple for years for a reason. No one wants to be the test subject for an Impossible Burger just because you felt like being fancy. Side note: if it's an Impossible Burger then doesn't logic dictate that it shouldn't even exist? There are enough questionable things on my plate without adding a paradox to the picnic, thank you very much!
So, like I said before, wash your hands, wear the mask, keep six feet apart and, if you truly want to live a long and healthy life avoid family picnics like the plague. Trust me, you'll feel all the better for it.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
