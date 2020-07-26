Brad Molloy: Being social at a distance

Then of course comes the food, and will someone please explain to me why it is that adding globs of mayonnaise to any leftover dish suddenly makes it a salad? It seems like this goes against some culinary regulation or least a law of nature, but never the less it arrives at every get together. Got some spare chicken that you don't know what to do with? How about tuna? What about some pasta? No worries, just slab some Hellman's on there and, viola, suddenly you're Wolfgang Puck. It's a small blessing that all the kapusta was consumed at Easter, because I don't even want to image what that would even begin to taste like.

Now if you do happen to find yourself at one of these events please try and keep things simple. Hotdogs and hamburgers have been the staple for years for a reason. No one wants to be the test subject for an Impossible Burger just because you felt like being fancy. Side note: if it's an Impossible Burger then doesn't logic dictate that it shouldn't even exist? There are enough questionable things on my plate without adding a paradox to the picnic, thank you very much!

So, like I said before, wash your hands, wear the mask, keep six feet apart and, if you truly want to live a long and healthy life avoid family picnics like the plague. Trust me, you'll feel all the better for it.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

