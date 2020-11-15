Brad Molloy: Being the bigger man

“It will help us every day, it will brighten all the way. If we keep on the sunny side of life”
— The Carter Family
Folks, I'm a big enough man to admit when I make mistakes. In fact, I'm a big enough man to admit when anyone else makes a mistake, as well. Point is no one is perfect, and from time to time I have been known to dispense advice that in hindsight probably should have been thought out a bit better.
You'll recall last week that my advice to you to get through all these troubling times was to cut loose and celebrate a bit before we all begin to get down in the dumps even if that meant enjoying some nonsensical holidays. I thought my idea was well put and simply stated. I still do. What I neglected to add on my part were any sort of parameters to the festivities. I foolishly thought that since we're all adults I didn't need to set any rules in regard to any rejoicing. And that was my mistake. Apparently, some people took my open invitation to party a bit too seriously, and so now when I get into my car and turn on the radio instead of hearing hits from the '70s and '80s I'm being inundated with, dare I say it, Christmas carols.
Don't get me wrong I love Christmas as much as the next Scrooge, but when I'm in the driver's seat wearing a T-shirt with the window rolled down the last thing I want to be thinking about is dashing through the snow, one-horse open or otherwise.
So now I have to moonwalk us back a bit and reassess my position on the subject of merriment. Basically speaking, I think we all need to find a way to enjoy life for whatever reasons and as often as we can, but we have to keep our holidays in order. I shouldn't be tapping away at my steering wheel to Burl Ives when I haven't even come up with a good excuse as to why I'm not attending Thanksgiving dinner. I mean, for Pete's sake, I'm still trying to whittle down the bowl of candy that no one stopped by to pick from during Halloween and the disc jockey has me dreaming of sugar plums. That's too much sweetener! Are people hoping for me to go into a diabetic coma? Whatever happened to the notion of everything in moderation?
Look, I'm all for getting out from under dark clouds, but that doesn't mean we have to have a whiteout to do it. Believe it or not you can listen to Creedence Clearwater Revival singing “Have you ever seen the rain?” and still be in a good mood. So please, if you have a heart for a man who barely has a plan can we just linger the sunshine while it lasts? And then, when things do get frosty again, I promise I'll be the first one singing "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!"
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!