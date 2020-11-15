Brad Molloy: Being the bigger man

So now I have to moonwalk us back a bit and reassess my position on the subject of merriment. Basically speaking, I think we all need to find a way to enjoy life for whatever reasons and as often as we can, but we have to keep our holidays in order. I shouldn't be tapping away at my steering wheel to Burl Ives when I haven't even come up with a good excuse as to why I'm not attending Thanksgiving dinner. I mean, for Pete's sake, I'm still trying to whittle down the bowl of candy that no one stopped by to pick from during Halloween and the disc jockey has me dreaming of sugar plums. That's too much sweetener! Are people hoping for me to go into a diabetic coma? Whatever happened to the notion of everything in moderation?