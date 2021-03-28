Brad Molloy: Cautiously optimistic for spring

“When spring came there were no problems, except where to be happiest.”
— Ernest Hemingway
Well, my friends, it looks as though spring has sprung as I’ve been able to come home from work every day this week not having to wear my coat, because the weather has been just beautiful.
Of course I know full well that by writing those words I have most definitely jinxed us all and a surprise snowstorm or perhaps even hurricane will surely ensue, but while the weather lasts, Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I are going to enjoy as much fresh air as possible. We’ve already logged a few miles around the park and have made plans to do a little kayaking on our next day off. I know that probably sounds like fun, and it is at first, until you have a small dog barking in your ear that you’re not paddling fast enough for her to water ski, at which points things take a tense turn. But I digress.
One activity we won’t be doing any time in the near future is turning off the furnace completely or hauling down the air conditioners from the attic, because while our afternoons have been pretty pleasant the early mornings are still nippy, so as far as the household climate goes, everything is in a bit of a holding pattern.
I will admit that it's been nice being able to sleep in silence and not have anything kicking on or turning off during the night. It's not just nature that is beginning to thaw out, either, people are starting to emerge from the cocoons they call homes, and now that we have a vaccine it doesn't seem like such a dangerous thing to do anymore.
Call me a dreamer, but I think this summer is going to be one of the most enjoyable one we've had in a long time, because let's face it, once we've all gotten our shots and this pandemic can be put into the rear view, we'll be more appreciative of social events moving forward.
True, there will be some lingering precautions, but I can almost taste the fried dough of the county fair from here and let me tell you, my mouth is watering. Yes, life went on pause a year ago, but if things go as planned then like a cork on a shaken bottle of champagne, we'll all be bubbling over with the relief that we won't be spending every hour of every day staring at the same four walls and the same familiar faces. I'll even go so far as to predict that “people watching” will soon become our nation's pastime. Not because we like to stare at others necessarily, but because we'll have others to actually look at. My only hope is that I haven't double jinxed us now, because I can't handle another summer where the tan lines on my cheeks run right across my face.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com