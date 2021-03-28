Brad Molloy: Cautiously optimistic for spring

Call me a dreamer, but I think this summer is going to be one of the most enjoyable one we've had in a long time, because let's face it, once we've all gotten our shots and this pandemic can be put into the rear view, we'll be more appreciative of social events moving forward.

True, there will be some lingering precautions, but I can almost taste the fried dough of the county fair from here and let me tell you, my mouth is watering. Yes, life went on pause a year ago, but if things go as planned then like a cork on a shaken bottle of champagne, we'll all be bubbling over with the relief that we won't be spending every hour of every day staring at the same four walls and the same familiar faces. I'll even go so far as to predict that “people watching” will soon become our nation's pastime. Not because we like to stare at others necessarily, but because we'll have others to actually look at. My only hope is that I haven't double jinxed us now, because I can't handle another summer where the tan lines on my cheeks run right across my face.