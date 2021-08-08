Brad Molloy: Celebrating the city of Auburn

Then there are the crafters. Now, I’m not quite sure where art starts and crafts begin, but I think it is in direct proportion to how much pasta is used to create the finished product. There are thousands of reasons why the Sistine Chapel is considered a masterpiece, and probably one of the biggest is that not a single piece of elbow macaroni was glued anywhere near it.

So what are we celebrating, anyway, you may be asking? Well, believe it or not, for a city that’s only 228 years old, our little burg has a substantial history. Beside our more prominent figures like Harriet Tubman and William Seward we claim home to the inventor of the time clock (Willard Bundy) and the fire hydrant (Birdsill Holly). Three generals and a Medal of Valor recipient (Robert Stryker) all walked the same streets we walk today. From poets and authors to the birthplace of the world’s loudest band (Manowar.)

True, not all of the products of this environment can be labeled as Grade-A. Take Annie Taylor, for instance. Why is she remembered, you wonder? She was the first to survive going over Niagara Falls in a barrel. Or there’s William Kemmler. If that name electrifies some suspicion, it's because he was the first to take a seat on Old Sparky right here in our prison. I guess you could say we went from having a metaphorical conductor to an actual one all within the city limits. So happy birthday, Auburn. And, as Dorothy said in that movie, “There’s no place like home.”

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

