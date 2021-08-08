Brad Molloy: Celebrating the city of Auburn

"Son, take a good look around. This is your hometown."
— Bruce Springsteen
My friends, I hope that you are enjoying this Founder’s Day weekend with all the festivities, pageantry — and of course food — that this celebration can deliver.
Founder’s Day gives us a chance to come together and hang out for awhile, whether that be through a car show or a craft fair. If there’s one thing I have noticed is that these two camps take their passions seriously. Cars get parked early and owners spend the better portion of the morning wiping them down with shammies and polishing every piece of chrome to a mirror-like finish. There are many times during these vintage car shows where I have to stop and remind myself that most of these rides were built well before I was even conceived and yet, look better for their age then I will ever be at mine.
What has always surprised me about these classic collectors is just how friendly they are. I’m not saying I expect people to be outright rude, but if I was handed the keys to a vintage 1953 Buick Skylark convertible in powder blue, I can guarantee you that I’d be walking with a bit more swagger than I already do. Forget loud stereos and squealing tires, if you want people to really take notice of your ride, just pull up slowly to a stop light in any one of these kings of the road and heads will surely turn.
Then there are the crafters. Now, I’m not quite sure where art starts and crafts begin, but I think it is in direct proportion to how much pasta is used to create the finished product. There are thousands of reasons why the Sistine Chapel is considered a masterpiece, and probably one of the biggest is that not a single piece of elbow macaroni was glued anywhere near it.
So what are we celebrating, anyway, you may be asking? Well, believe it or not, for a city that’s only 228 years old, our little burg has a substantial history. Beside our more prominent figures like Harriet Tubman and William Seward we claim home to the inventor of the time clock (Willard Bundy) and the fire hydrant (Birdsill Holly). Three generals and a Medal of Valor recipient (Robert Stryker) all walked the same streets we walk today. From poets and authors to the birthplace of the world’s loudest band (Manowar.)
True, not all of the products of this environment can be labeled as Grade-A. Take Annie Taylor, for instance. Why is she remembered, you wonder? She was the first to survive going over Niagara Falls in a barrel. Or there’s William Kemmler. If that name electrifies some suspicion, it's because he was the first to take a seat on Old Sparky right here in our prison. I guess you could say we went from having a metaphorical conductor to an actual one all within the city limits. So happy birthday, Auburn. And, as Dorothy said in that movie, “There’s no place like home.”
