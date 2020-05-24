Brad Molloy: Christening the cookout and banning the bottle

“You can’t buy happiness but you can barbecue and that’s kind of the same thing.”
— Tim Allen
Friends, much like the latter part of the song by the Byrds when they sing “A time to build up, a time to break down. A time to dance, a time to mourn” today we commemorate Memorial Day.
This is the day when we turn, turn, turn (see what I did there?) toward the past and remember those who served our country and paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. For one shining moment we should all bow our heads in thanks. This year, of course, will be different than prior years. There will be no parades, no marches, no speeches or even the annual Duck Derby, but in a strange way I feel this is for the best because this holiday wasn't truly ever created for merriment but for remembrance.
Perhaps instead of gathering your brood on a curb to see the firetrucks and floats and rush out into the street whenever candy is thrown you can take your kids to a memorial or monument and have them actually read what is written there. We've all heard the phrase “freedom isn't free” and now is as good a time as any to learn about the ones who wrote that check for the freedoms we all enjoy spending.
On a much lighter note, today unofficially kicks off the start to summer. The streets throughout our community will be hissing with the sound of meats being charred on backyard grills. Some will use propane feed the flame and others charcoal, but for us here at the Molloy house, we'll be browning our beef with mesquite. Fancy, I know! It was a Christmas gift — and while I could have used it at any point in time it just doesn't feel like barbecue season when you're dressed in a parka, so I've been saving it for today.
Now I won't pass judgment as to how anyone does their grilling, but what I do take issue with is what goes on the steaks once they're done. If members of your family feel the need to ever put ketchup on a T-bone then I suggest you start looking for new relatives. “Kiss the Cook” aprons can be a bit risqué but to have someone grab a bottle of Heinz 57 and pour it over a porterhouse during a cookout is just downright offensive. The only time you should ever put pour ketchup or catsup (see, even the name is up for debate) is when food comes in a bun.
If you yearn that much for a dipping sauce, then may I suggest driving out to Grant Avenue and spending the day clawing your way through a box of McNuggets. And then you can go run around the playground in your socks when you're done. The rest of us grown-ups though will be enjoying our meals the way nature intended; on flimsy paper plates with plastic utensils and juices running down our chins. Now that's a cookout!
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!