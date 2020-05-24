Brad Molloy: Christening the cookout and banning the bottle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You can’t buy happiness but you can barbecue and that’s kind of the same thing.”

— Tim Allen

Friends, much like the latter part of the song by the Byrds when they sing “A time to build up, a time to break down. A time to dance, a time to mourn” today we commemorate Memorial Day.

This is the day when we turn, turn, turn (see what I did there?) toward the past and remember those who served our country and paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. For one shining moment we should all bow our heads in thanks. This year, of course, will be different than prior years. There will be no parades, no marches, no speeches or even the annual Duck Derby, but in a strange way I feel this is for the best because this holiday wasn't truly ever created for merriment but for remembrance.

Perhaps instead of gathering your brood on a curb to see the firetrucks and floats and rush out into the street whenever candy is thrown you can take your kids to a memorial or monument and have them actually read what is written there. We've all heard the phrase “freedom isn't free” and now is as good a time as any to learn about the ones who wrote that check for the freedoms we all enjoy spending.