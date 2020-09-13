Brad Molloy: Class is in session ... somewhere

“What did you learn in school today? Dear little boy of mine.”
— Pete Seeger
It's back to school time, folks, when parents upload photos of their children wearing brand-new clothes looking and vaguely enthused. Some people go all out with signs designating what year their kids are entering, and as soon as those cell phones go “click,” the portraits are immediately uploaded to social media so that the world can share in what is likely to be used as evidence as to why the child is in therapy years from now.
Others, though, are just happy they were able to wake their teenagers up enough to get them dressed before the bus arrived let alone conjure a smile in the process. The start of a school year has always been fraught with anxiety. There are new teachers, new students — and to how to get to each class on time can be very stressful for most students. From my own experience coming from private school where an entire day could be spent in one classroom, by the time I got to high school I didn't have a clue as to how the lock on a locker actually worked, because I'd never used one before. So, with bells ringing and people rushing to the next subject, I'd be left in an empty hallway desperately trying to crack the combination so I could get the books I needed for my next period. Inevitably I'd show up to class late staring blankly at the teachers that were getting more impatient as the weeks went on. I'm sure I was labeled a “bad boy” — not because I would smoke cigarettes in the bathroom during lunch (which I totally did) but because I would stroll cool as a cucumber into class five minutes later than the rest. Little did my classmates know that before I waltzed through the door I was sweating bullets, because I had once again turned the dial too far on my locker and couldn't open the darn thing no matter how hard I tried.
But obviously these days things are different, and I can't imagine what it's like to be taught in the time of COVID. Half the days you're in a school and the others you're online. Seriously, how much authority can a teacher impose when a mute button is so easily accessible? Plus, passing notes in class when everyone is six feet apart must present its own challenges. During my school career I was worried about catching cooties while kids today have an actual contagion to consider.
And it's not just the children that are worried, either. Parents are scared, too. Not because of the virus necessarily but because they know there will come a time when their child looks to them for answers and they'll have nothing but stunned faces, because we all thought we had left trigonometry back in our lockers years ago. And not a one of us remembers the combination.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
