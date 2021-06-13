Brad Molloy: College graduates leaving curriculum for careers

I'll guess that earning letters in public speaking was a bit of a doozy, as well, since all the speeches were done through Zoom calls. I remember taking a public speaking class once and in order to subdue my anxiety the professor suggested I picture everyone in their underwear. Now? Everyone online actually is in their underwear and are only “dressing” from the waist up. Once things get back to normal, I'm sure the advice to relieve future anxiety is going to be imagining that your in-person audience is just a really high-definition video screen.

The graduates I have a lot of compassion for are those who earned Masters in clinical psychology. Boy, are you going to have your work cut out for you once you enter the workforce. As someone who's been in therapy for years, my heart goes out to you, because how do you calm someone down when everything they're worried about is actually happening in real life? Germophobe? Check. Technophobe? Check. Conspiracy theorist? Double check!

Yes, dear graduates, your learning has been mostly remote as of late, but your futures are moving right toward you. So get out there and make this world a better place. And with any luck, you may very well be the graduating class that is prepared to fix this crazy world or, at the very least, help to guide us through it.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

