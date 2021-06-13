Brad Molloy: College graduates leaving curriculum for careers

“Education's purpose is to replace and empty mind with an open one.”
— Malcolm Forbes
My friends, it's time to tip our hats to the college graduates who have thrown theirs in the air. Oh, the tassels were turning and we have to congratulate them on their steadfastness in completing their academic careers in what can only be described as rather unconventional ways to say the least.
Lecture hall podiums were replaced with Plexiglas partitions and study groups were online instead of in libraries. With the buildings shuttered, you graduates had to make do with what was handy, and for that I sympathize. The physics students especially must have had it pretty rough not having access to facilities. From personal experience I know how hard it was to make a paper mache volcano in the backyard, so I can appreciate the difficulty it must have been building a nuclear reactor in your bathtub.
I bet things got pretty tricky if you were pursuing a certificate in massage therapy, as well, since the touch screen monitors you were using probably short-circuited every time you applied more oil.
Granted, some chose paths that didn't need a lot of the academia frills, but that doesn't mean things were easy for philosophy students as they had to rationalize why it was that, in the midst of a global pandemic, the first thing people thought to do was hoard as much toilet paper as they could find — a proposition that would have even had Confucius feeling confused.
I'll guess that earning letters in public speaking was a bit of a doozy, as well, since all the speeches were done through Zoom calls. I remember taking a public speaking class once and in order to subdue my anxiety the professor suggested I picture everyone in their underwear. Now? Everyone online actually is in their underwear and are only “dressing” from the waist up. Once things get back to normal, I'm sure the advice to relieve future anxiety is going to be imagining that your in-person audience is just a really high-definition video screen.
The graduates I have a lot of compassion for are those who earned Masters in clinical psychology. Boy, are you going to have your work cut out for you once you enter the workforce. As someone who's been in therapy for years, my heart goes out to you, because how do you calm someone down when everything they're worried about is actually happening in real life? Germophobe? Check. Technophobe? Check. Conspiracy theorist? Double check!
Yes, dear graduates, your learning has been mostly remote as of late, but your futures are moving right toward you. So get out there and make this world a better place. And with any luck, you may very well be the graduating class that is prepared to fix this crazy world or, at the very least, help to guide us through it.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com