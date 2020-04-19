Brad Molloy: Counting on being confused

“If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?”
― George Carlin
Friends, to stave off boredom I'm trying my best to stay busy, and so far Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have cleaned out the attic, all the closets and even attempted to organize the junk drawer. I say “attempted” because even when the drawer actually is organized, it's still filled with junk.
There's a small bag of rubber bands, a flashlight, a random 9 volt battery, some postage stamps, two small hinges, Scotch tape and every type of electrical charging cord known to man. The junk drawer is basically the household equivalent of a black hole. If an object isn't deemed useful but doesn't necessarily constitute as trash, then it's placed here to live out its days as if on the Island of Misfit Toys. Seriously, if I have only one loaf of bread, why do I have a small arsenal of twisty ties? It's like having the ghost of bakery past living in my kitchen.
On a bright note, all of our carpets are now vacuumed and shampooed and I even became so enthralled as to dust. Sure our home reeks of Pledge, but at least I can say it's clean. And not to brag but we also got caught up on all of our mail —which brings me to today's topic: the 2020 Census.
The census is the government's way of finding out how many people live in the country, and it's been an activity that has been going on for eons. The first one took place around 3800 BCE in the Babylonian Empire. It was a bit different from today's, as they asked questions like how many sheep people had and how much butter they were currently hoarding. There wasn't a whole lot of consumer questions seeing as though a basic stick could be defined as a utensil, a weapon or even, you know, a stick!
Being a census taker back then was difficult, too, because their government couldn't just mail out a flier. Not only was there no post office but most people couldn't read. This meant that people had to go to a city and register or have someone knock on their door and count how many people they saw inside. Keep in mind this was also before the invention of the calculator, so I'm sure the Babylonians were happy to be wearing sandals if the number went past 10.
Today there aren't any questions about agriculture, but there is one strange paradox on the envelope that has me scratching my head. It says that it's required by law to complete the census. I must ask: How can they arrest me if they don't know I exist? And if they already know I exist, then why did they mail the form to me in the first place? It's a riddle I've been trying to solve all weekend. It's almost like the conundrum of: if I have a junk drawer, is my house truly clean?
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!