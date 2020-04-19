Brad Molloy: Counting on being confused

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If you try to fail, and succeed, which have you done?”

― George Carlin

Friends, to stave off boredom I'm trying my best to stay busy, and so far Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I have cleaned out the attic, all the closets and even attempted to organize the junk drawer. I say “attempted” because even when the drawer actually is organized, it's still filled with junk.

There's a small bag of rubber bands, a flashlight, a random 9 volt battery, some postage stamps, two small hinges, Scotch tape and every type of electrical charging cord known to man. The junk drawer is basically the household equivalent of a black hole. If an object isn't deemed useful but doesn't necessarily constitute as trash, then it's placed here to live out its days as if on the Island of Misfit Toys. Seriously, if I have only one loaf of bread, why do I have a small arsenal of twisty ties? It's like having the ghost of bakery past living in my kitchen.

On a bright note, all of our carpets are now vacuumed and shampooed and I even became so enthralled as to dust. Sure our home reeks of Pledge, but at least I can say it's clean. And not to brag but we also got caught up on all of our mail —which brings me to today's topic: the 2020 Census.