Brad Molloy: Don't give in to peer pressure

“Marijuana will be legal some day, because the many law students who now smoke pot will someday be running the government.”

— Lenny Bruce

Friends, by now I'm sure you're quite aware that I'm not really one to fall prey to peer pressure. I mean, I deliberately painted my house a bright purple color just so that it wouldn't look like all the other earth-toned ones on my street. I revel in my individuality and enjoy being unique.

So it came as a bit of a personal surprise when I completed my first mowing of the lawn for this year. I know that doesn't exactly sound like much but I have always lived by the adage that “you never mow till May.” But driving home over the past week or so I noticed that mine was the only shaggy yard among a street of well-kept lawns, and suddenly I started to feel a bit embarrassed. So on Thursday I gave in and walked into the shed to pull out my Toro and trimmer to begin grooming my little patch of land to postcard perfection.

All things said and done, the job took me about 20 minutes. It helps that my entire “lawn” is only 12 feet by 14 feet, but it's the principle of the thing that got to me a little bit. I only bring this up because today's column involves both peer pressure and grass in equal combinations.