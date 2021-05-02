Brad Molloy: Don't give in to peer pressure

“Marijuana will be legal some day, because the many law students who now smoke pot will someday be running the government.”
— Lenny Bruce
Friends, by now I'm sure you're quite aware that I'm not really one to fall prey to peer pressure. I mean, I deliberately painted my house a bright purple color just so that it wouldn't look like all the other earth-toned ones on my street. I revel in my individuality and enjoy being unique.
So it came as a bit of a personal surprise when I completed my first mowing of the lawn for this year. I know that doesn't exactly sound like much but I have always lived by the adage that “you never mow till May.” But driving home over the past week or so I noticed that mine was the only shaggy yard among a street of well-kept lawns, and suddenly I started to feel a bit embarrassed. So on Thursday I gave in and walked into the shed to pull out my Toro and trimmer to begin grooming my little patch of land to postcard perfection.
All things said and done, the job took me about 20 minutes. It helps that my entire “lawn” is only 12 feet by 14 feet, but it's the principle of the thing that got to me a little bit. I only bring this up because today's column involves both peer pressure and grass in equal combinations.
Allow me to explain. If you haven't been following the news as of late, the powers that be have decided that it's now legal to possess and consume marijuana up to a certain amount. Oh yeah, you read that correctly. Like a Cheech and Chong daydream come true, enjoying a few ounces of Mary Jane is now a perfectly fine and decriminalized way to unwind in the Empire State. Plus, unlike California or Colorado, you don't have to fake an illness to inhale.
Soon we will all be able to purchase a pack of joints with the same nonchalance as a six-pack of beer. True, the state is still working out the kinks in this new industry as they simultaneously raise the white flag on the drug war that started this whole debate in the early '80s.
Am I supporting the new legalization you may ask? And will I partake? Well, to be completely honest I'm really not sure, because I grew up in a time when “Just Say No” and “Don't give in to peer pressure” were slogans that were regularly chanted throughout my childhood. But now, once everything is ironed out and commercials starring famous celebrities begin running nonstop advertising the positive aspects of cannabis all closely followed by a catchy jingle, all bets may be off.
So, like I said, I try not to follow the crowd and enjoy walking to the beat of my own drum, but it only took a week of seeing what others in the community were doing with their grass just to have me follow suit.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com