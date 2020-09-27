Brad Molloy: Don't let autumn fall behind

"Autumn is when the whole world smells of apple crisp.”
— Martha Stewart
Like it or not, folks, it's fall, a magical time of year when leaves begin to end their treeing careers with a pageantry of colors not usually seen outside of a Las Vegas showroom.
Once those once greenish leaves have reached their peak of pigmentation, they gently fall to earth, and then we do one of two things. We can spend a Saturday morning raking them into piles only to watch them be blown down the street during a seasonal gust, or we can collect the nicest ones and treat them as our own personal arts and crafts project. They can be arranged into wreaths that we can then hang on the front entrances of our homes, because apparently sticking dead plants to doorways is as far as home decorating has evolved in our lifetimes.
Some people even take this a step further by placing pumpkins — or any assorted gourd, really — onto their porches, making their domains look like fruits stands that made the decision to live their best lives in a more urban environment. Some neighbors get so caught up in this agricultural motif that they’ll go so far as to have stalks of corn bound together like ransom hostages leaning precariously against their porch railings. My theory is that when these people were children they took the song “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” a little too seriously and making their front stoops overflow with a pasture’s worth of bounty is the only way they can exorcise their demons.
Not that I’m one to judge anyone on their choice of décor, seeing as though my house is the color of Barney’s backside, but I digress. Autumn is actually my favorite of all the seasons, because I’ve never had much of a “beach body” so any excuse to keep myself covered up seems to work out in my favor.
And I don’t mind that it’s getting cooler, either. The way I see it, you can always put on a sweater if you’re feeling chilly but in the middle of summer, when the heat index is maxing out and sweat is running down your back like a waterfall, you can’t exactly start stripping in the office just to find some relief. Trust me, I did that once and Diane in HR had a field day with the paperwork. Sure you can loosen your tie a bit, but that’s not exactly going to get you to feel comfortable now is it? Seriously, a thin ribbon of silk has never been the demarcation between heatstroke and frostbite no matter how it’s tied.
Another reason to love fall is that now we can actually sleep in some peace and quiet. For months we’ve all gone to bed with the whirl of air conditioners lulling us to dreamland. Now, just before the furnaces kick in, we can finally slumber in silence. If you can’t warm to that idea, then I’d hate to see how you are in winter.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
