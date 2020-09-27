Brad Molloy: Don't let autumn fall behind

Not that I’m one to judge anyone on their choice of décor, seeing as though my house is the color of Barney’s backside, but I digress. Autumn is actually my favorite of all the seasons, because I’ve never had much of a “beach body” so any excuse to keep myself covered up seems to work out in my favor.

And I don’t mind that it’s getting cooler, either. The way I see it, you can always put on a sweater if you’re feeling chilly but in the middle of summer, when the heat index is maxing out and sweat is running down your back like a waterfall, you can’t exactly start stripping in the office just to find some relief. Trust me, I did that once and Diane in HR had a field day with the paperwork. Sure you can loosen your tie a bit, but that’s not exactly going to get you to feel comfortable now is it? Seriously, a thin ribbon of silk has never been the demarcation between heatstroke and frostbite no matter how it’s tied.

Another reason to love fall is that now we can actually sleep in some peace and quiet. For months we’ve all gone to bed with the whirl of air conditioners lulling us to dreamland. Now, just before the furnaces kick in, we can finally slumber in silence. If you can’t warm to that idea, then I’d hate to see how you are in winter.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

