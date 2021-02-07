Brad Molloy: Fabulous day for some football

“The reason women don't play football is because 11 of them wouldn't wear the same outfit in public.”
— Phyllis Diller
It's Sunday, my friends, and with it comes the big game that some will call awesome and others will label great, but we all know that as far as bowl games go this one is pretty super.
Of course, I’m talking about football which, I'll be honest, having me explain sports is like explaining a computer to a caveman — but in reverse. I’m not going to lie, I don’t know the first thing about the NFL, the AFL or any other franchise for that matter. Sure, I played a little ball during recess, but I somehow doubt it’s played the same way as in fifth grade. I mean, I’ve never seen a defense start shouting “One Mississippi, two Mississippi” after the ball has been snapped.
What I do know is that this is the biggest game of the season, and every aspect is being wagered on. Obviously, there's money on the line for which team wins but did you know you can make a prop bet on what color the Gatorade that gets dumped on the winning coach will be or how long the national anthem gets sung? You can even gamble on what color Miley Cyrus' hair will be during the pregame show. The smart money is on blonde but purple will pay the biggest cash-out.
That alone should tell you something about the seriousness of today's events, because when grown men begin to bicker about a pop star's hairdo you know things have taken on a bit of a “Will & Grace” vibe. I’m not saying that this is about dating by any means, but the facts do say otherwise. Seriously, the guys are dressed up in tight, heavily padded spandex and waiting for the chance to tackle someone to the ground in the hopes of receiving a diamond ring. It’s a more violent version of "The Bachelor" but with fewer women and even far fewer roses. I guess Sports Illustrated doesn't have a glamour section, which is a shame, because these men are on TV and you'd think they'd want to look their best.
So who's playing, you might ask? Other than Tom Brady, I haven't a clue. I don't know why they say there is no “I” in “team” when out of 22 guys on the field, he'll be the one getting all the attention.
Enjoy the game for what it is, and if you make some cash then good for you. Though I am curious as to how you knew Miley's hair was going to be pink instead of brown because I don't recall any segments regarding fashion this week on ESPN.
