Brad Molloy: Fabulous day for some football

“The reason women don't play football is because 11 of them wouldn't wear the same outfit in public.”

— Phyllis Diller

It's Sunday, my friends, and with it comes the big game that some will call awesome and others will label great, but we all know that as far as bowl games go this one is pretty super.

Of course, I’m talking about football which, I'll be honest, having me explain sports is like explaining a computer to a caveman — but in reverse. I’m not going to lie, I don’t know the first thing about the NFL, the AFL or any other franchise for that matter. Sure, I played a little ball during recess, but I somehow doubt it’s played the same way as in fifth grade. I mean, I’ve never seen a defense start shouting “One Mississippi, two Mississippi” after the ball has been snapped.

What I do know is that this is the biggest game of the season, and every aspect is being wagered on. Obviously, there's money on the line for which team wins but did you know you can make a prop bet on what color the Gatorade that gets dumped on the winning coach will be or how long the national anthem gets sung? You can even gamble on what color Miley Cyrus' hair will be during the pregame show. The smart money is on blonde but purple will pay the biggest cash-out.