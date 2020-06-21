Brad Molloy: Father always knows best, even when he doesn't

“I taught you everything I know, and you still know nothing.”
— Thomas Molloy
Today is Father’s Day, a day to celebrate the men who helped mothers become what they are. It's the day when we salute the guys who we looked up to when we were young, challenged us when we were grown and cried for when they were gone.
True, it may seem a bit hypocritical of me to be touting the virtues of fatherhood seeing as though I haven’t any children of my own, but not knowing much about a subject has never stopped me from rambling on before, so I don’t see the need to change course now.
Without question, the men who we call “dad” are a special breed. Traditionally, fathers were the bread-winners and, if punishments need doling out, the bun-warmers too. Fathers often lead by example, and my dad was no different, though to be honest, he taught us boys more about what not-to-do than anything else.
For instance, most men would teach their kids about changing a light bulb by perhaps explaining how electricity works and that you should always be careful. But not my dear ole dad. He would go right ahead and change out an electrical outlet without so much as turning off a single breaker. Inevitably he would get a shock that would send him twitching about the room, and then our lesson would begin with those immortal words “don’t ever do that” and always ending our sessions using vocabulary that can’t be printed publicly.
Looking back, I do not know why my father even took on the job of being a dad. I mean, seriously, who would want to be responsible for raising three hellions who, on their best day, could make him so frustratingly angry that I’m sure he contemplated murder on more than one occasion just so that he could enjoy the sweet tranquility that prison life would offer. But, by gosh, he stuck it out. And I’m glad he did, because without him I wouldn’t know how to roller-skate, drive a stick, mow a lawn, build a campfire, tell a good joke, tell a bad joke, swear or flirt. My dad, Tom Molloy, was not very book smart, but he was plenty streetwise, so even if his teachings were not all that educational we still learned something from them.
Funny thing is the old man’s been gone nearly five years now, but his words still echo just the same. Last week I drove over a nail, and as I was changing the tire, I swear I could feel him standing over my shoulder saying “righty-tighty, lefty-loosy.” When I first heard him say that phrase, I thought he was just spouting nonsense, but years later I understand that he was guiding me on how to get things done. So take some time today to show some gratitude to the man that never gave up on you, even if it would have been so much quieter for him if he had.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!