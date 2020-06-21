Brad Molloy: Father always knows best, even when he doesn't

Looking back, I do not know why my father even took on the job of being a dad. I mean, seriously, who would want to be responsible for raising three hellions who, on their best day, could make him so frustratingly angry that I’m sure he contemplated murder on more than one occasion just so that he could enjoy the sweet tranquility that prison life would offer. But, by gosh, he stuck it out. And I’m glad he did, because without him I wouldn’t know how to roller-skate, drive a stick, mow a lawn, build a campfire, tell a good joke, tell a bad joke, swear or flirt. My dad, Tom Molloy, was not very book smart, but he was plenty streetwise, so even if his teachings were not all that educational we still learned something from them.