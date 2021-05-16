Brad Molloy: Getting primped for the prom

Luckily, years of intense therapy have helped me block out that painful memory, but now that I’ve brought it back up I’ll probably have to schedule some appointments. I’m just kidding. Actually she was very sweet, and even though I left rejected, she did so in such a way that years later I was a groomsman at her wedding — to the guy who asked her to the prom a few months before I did. Even though it’s been a couple decades since I pinned my first corsage I still remember that night with equal parts nostalgia and nausea. While my younger self thought at the time that I was totally cool in my tuxedo with tails, my older self knows that in retrospect, having a hairstyle that can best be described as an “afro-mullet” was probably not the best look.