Brad Molloy: Getting primped for the prom

“'Cause every girl crazy 'bout a sharp-dressed man.”
— ZZ Top
Friends, fair warning, if you happen to be walking along any waterfronts in the coming weekends you will undoubtedly find yourselves stumbling upon crowds of young people all dressed to the nines as flocks of parents act like paparazzi trying to achieve the best portrait that will ultimately lead to embarrassment when looked back upon.
But don’t be alarmed. It’s just the local juniors and seniors enjoying their formals. Ah yes, prom season is upon us. That perennial time when high school students have to go through those formidable rites of passage such as asking someone out on a date and finding the perfect dress. If you are lucky enough to already have a girlfriend or boyfriend then you may get to bypass this first awkward step. If you don’t? My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nothing is more nerve-racking or more daunting than having to walk up to the prettiest girl in class and ask that perilous question “Will you go to the prom with me?” Parents love to tell their children that the worst thing a person can say is “no” but I’m here to tell you from experience that a simple “no” would have been a blessing. The reply I received after mustering up my courage was nothing less than a 10-minute Ted Talk on what a loser I was for even asking such a silly question.
Luckily, years of intense therapy have helped me block out that painful memory, but now that I’ve brought it back up I’ll probably have to schedule some appointments. I’m just kidding. Actually she was very sweet, and even though I left rejected, she did so in such a way that years later I was a groomsman at her wedding — to the guy who asked her to the prom a few months before I did. Even though it’s been a couple decades since I pinned my first corsage I still remember that night with equal parts nostalgia and nausea. While my younger self thought at the time that I was totally cool in my tuxedo with tails, my older self knows that in retrospect, having a hairstyle that can best be described as an “afro-mullet” was probably not the best look.
Luckily this was before the advent of the cell phone, so there’s no permanent record of my bad taste. I can forgive my awkwardness. After all it’s not like I had any real guidance. While girls have an entire industry geared toward helping them become uniquely beautiful, guys are stuck trying not to think about how much they are sweating in a rented tuxedo that who knows who could have worn it before them. So if you are one of those about to put your foot on that dance floor, have fun and enjoy your night. Just know, no matter how much thought you put into your outfit, years from now you’ll look back at the pictures and say “What was I thinking?”
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com