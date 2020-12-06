Brad Molloy: Gift gags and gag gifts

“I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, ‘toys not included'.”
— Bernard Manning
Folks, I have to admit that this time of year is one of the few moments when I wish I had children. I say that not because it would be nice to have someone else to do any yard work or perhaps to have another person other than me washing the dishes after dinner, but because I have no idea what the youth of today are into.
Believe it or not I’m not a Grinch or a Scrooge when it comes to the holidays. Once the holidays get rolling, I get jollier than an elf on a bender. Stockings get hung. Tinsel gets tossed and presents get purchased.
On that note I’d like to think of myself as an excellent gift wrapper-er. Not to brag, but as long as the present is in a box, I can fold holiday paper with such precision it would make a drill sergeant jealous. Who would have known that after years of working in retail the one life lesson that serves me to this day is my ability to make presents all pretty? Furthermore, I don’t skimp when it comes to the actual presentation, either. All the gifts I give have real ribbons and bows hand tied by yours truly. Even gift cards get special envelopes.
Now that I’ve shown my prowess for packaging, the problem all comes down to what is actually given. I’m not checking my list twice to see who’s naughty or nice, I’m checking to see if there was a typo, because some of these wishes seem wrong. Can someone please tell me why anyone would want an LOL Surprise doll? This doesn’t sound as much of a toy as it does a cruel prank. Is it just an empty box? Because that would certainly be a laugh out loud surprise. In fact, it would make those that received a Pet Rock feel as if they got something of substance.
But not all is smiles and laughter under the tree, because there’s actually a pet toy called Flippity Fish which brings to your living room all the fun of watching a fish forever flopping to its death. If that doesn’t bring enough cruel excitement into your life, then there’s the hot new board game called — and I wish I was kidding — Exploding Kittens. I was too afraid to even read the instructions on that last one, because the only thought I had when I saw the box was that this seemed to be an activity that only a future serial killer would enjoy. It makes me wonder, when did the toy aisle become so traumatic? What ever happened to Barbie or G.I. Joe? Even Rock'em Sock'em Robots would be preferable to dynamiting a feline. I’m not here to judge, but if your little one asks for any of the above then please forgive me, because I’m going to get them what they really need … therapy.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
