Brad Molloy: Gift gags and gag gifts

“I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying, ‘toys not included'.”

— Bernard Manning

Folks, I have to admit that this time of year is one of the few moments when I wish I had children. I say that not because it would be nice to have someone else to do any yard work or perhaps to have another person other than me washing the dishes after dinner, but because I have no idea what the youth of today are into.

Believe it or not I’m not a Grinch or a Scrooge when it comes to the holidays. Once the holidays get rolling, I get jollier than an elf on a bender. Stockings get hung. Tinsel gets tossed and presents get purchased.

On that note I’d like to think of myself as an excellent gift wrapper-er. Not to brag, but as long as the present is in a box, I can fold holiday paper with such precision it would make a drill sergeant jealous. Who would have known that after years of working in retail the one life lesson that serves me to this day is my ability to make presents all pretty? Furthermore, I don’t skimp when it comes to the actual presentation, either. All the gifts I give have real ribbons and bows hand tied by yours truly. Even gift cards get special envelopes.