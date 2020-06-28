Brad Molloy: Graduation is just the beginning

“Your life is an occasion. Rise to it.”
— Mr. Magorium
To the graduating class of 2020: To say that your final year of high school was unique would be putting things mildly. There has never been another graduating class with the same flip of the script as you have been faced with, but in a way this might be an advantage, because if there is ever a time where you are drawing a blank when questioned, you can say “I was never taught that in school.” And technically, you might not be lying.
Now you may be wondering what advice a man who was born before cell phones, Netflix, texting, Facebook and Google could possibly have to offer to the most technologically advance students that have ever donned a cap and gown, and that's a fair point, but believe it or not, the best advice I can relay to you is the same that was given to me so many years ago: “Be prepared.”
Granted, those two words may not be very thought-provoking but putting them into practice may mean the difference between success or failure to your future selves. When adults tell you that life is like a roller coaster they are speaking from experience. Graduates, your futures are going to have ups, downs, twists, and turns along with occasional moments of puking. And this is where my advice comes in handy.
Be prepared for rejection, but do not let it diminish your dreams. Be prepared for success, but do not let it spoil your character. Be prepared for happiness but, do not take it for granted. Be prepared for sadness, but do not let it sour you. Be prepared for injustice, but do not become cruel. Be prepared for the moments when the direction of your life suddenly changes forever, whether it be becoming a parent, finding the love of your life, or losing everything you have.
I may be giving you a sense that the future is dark, but let me free-throw you another two cents worth of advice. Your outlook determines the brightness of your world. If you can be reflective during tragedy, illuminating during uncertainty, and shining during glory then I would say you’re burning at just the right wattage. And although it may sound cliché, realize that when you apply yourself, anything is possible.
The mind that taught us the most about reaching out to the universe, Stephen Hawking, was in a wheelchair unable to move or speak. One of the greatest composers the world has ever known, Beethoven, was deaf. The woman who tried to change how the world saw itself, Helen Keller, was born blind. So yes, your graduation may be different from those of the past, but if you are prepared you can accomplish what at first seems impossible.
So, congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. The road of life lies before you. Start your journey.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
