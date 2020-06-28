Brad Molloy: Graduation is just the beginning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Your life is an occasion. Rise to it.”

— Mr. Magorium

To the graduating class of 2020: To say that your final year of high school was unique would be putting things mildly. There has never been another graduating class with the same flip of the script as you have been faced with, but in a way this might be an advantage, because if there is ever a time where you are drawing a blank when questioned, you can say “I was never taught that in school.” And technically, you might not be lying.

Now you may be wondering what advice a man who was born before cell phones, Netflix, texting, Facebook and Google could possibly have to offer to the most technologically advance students that have ever donned a cap and gown, and that's a fair point, but believe it or not, the best advice I can relay to you is the same that was given to me so many years ago: “Be prepared.”

Granted, those two words may not be very thought-provoking but putting them into practice may mean the difference between success or failure to your future selves. When adults tell you that life is like a roller coaster they are speaking from experience. Graduates, your futures are going to have ups, downs, twists, and turns along with occasional moments of puking. And this is where my advice comes in handy.