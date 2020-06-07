Brad Molloy: Growing dirty in the garden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Gardening requires lots of water — most of it in the form of perspiration."

— Lou Erickson

This week, folks, I felt like bringing some beauty into it the world. Yes, I, a mere man, was going to take on the epic task of ... wait for it ... landscaping. What? Did you think I was going to go on some magical quest? This is Auburn, not a Lord of the Rings movie.

True, I may have overstated the “epic” part since my yard is only about 20 feet by perhaps 16 and my flowerbeds tend to be twins instead of California kings but that doesn't mean that I can slack off. In fact, I'd say this makes the job harder because when every inch counts you don't have room for mistakes.

I knew I needed a clean slate and that meant that I'd have to start with the weeding. The only problem here is that I don't know all that much about horticulture and have no idea what is a weed and what is a flower. You'd think this wouldn't be my biggest obstacle but, when nothing is in bloom yet, everything's green and leafy so I have no clue if I'm pulling up a dandelion or a daffodil. The only thing I know for sure is that if a plant is bushier than I am, then I assume it must be a bush and thus is allowed to stay.