Brad Molloy: Growing dirty in the garden

“Gardening requires lots of water — most of it in the form of perspiration."
— Lou Erickson
This week, folks, I felt like bringing some beauty into it the world. Yes, I, a mere man, was going to take on the epic task of ... wait for it ... landscaping. What? Did you think I was going to go on some magical quest? This is Auburn, not a Lord of the Rings movie.
True, I may have overstated the “epic” part since my yard is only about 20 feet by perhaps 16 and my flowerbeds tend to be twins instead of California kings but that doesn't mean that I can slack off. In fact, I'd say this makes the job harder because when every inch counts you don't have room for mistakes.
I knew I needed a clean slate and that meant that I'd have to start with the weeding. The only problem here is that I don't know all that much about horticulture and have no idea what is a weed and what is a flower. You'd think this wouldn't be my biggest obstacle but, when nothing is in bloom yet, everything's green and leafy so I have no clue if I'm pulling up a dandelion or a daffodil. The only thing I know for sure is that if a plant is bushier than I am, then I assume it must be a bush and thus is allowed to stay.
Once the areas were cleared of most living things I set out to the garden supply to pick up this year's blossoms. I should have known I was in a bit of trouble when the attendant squinted and asked if I needed any help. If I learned only one thing that day it's this: People in green houses are a lot like used car salesmen. As soon as they realize you have no idea what you're talking about they begin to sell you on any make or model. At one point she suggested I get Mimosas or perhaps some Mayflowers but I wasn't there to get drunk and buy a boat so I picked up some daisies instead.
Once I was back home, I got out my little trowel and began stuffing the plants into the soil. When my rows were filled the only thing left was to top everything off with a layer of mulch. Here's where I have a moral dilemma, though, because I feel mulch sends the wrong signals to my budding plants. Seriously, how eager would you be to grow knowing I was using your chopped up relatives as a ground cover? I mean I'm trying to build a flowerbed not cast a horror film, but the sales woman said this was a necessary step. She also said I needed to turn the soil but unless my yard is on a swivel, I don't see that happening anytime soon.
Hopefully though I'll have a bouquet I can be proud of, even if I end up going to the convenience store to get it.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
