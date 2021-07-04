Brad Molloy: Having a fun-filled Fourth

“Baby you're a firework!”

— Katy Perry

My friends, today is the Fourth of July! Grills will be blazing, family cookouts will be commencing and flags will be unfurled as we all take part in recognizing that way back in 1776 our founding fathers had had enough of being the backup singer to the English rule of law and figured it was time to go solo.

In a sense, we are very much the Lionel Ritchie to the rest of Britain’s Commodores. Yes, it was a bitter breakup and caused the Revolutionary War, but once the smoke cleared and we noticed our flag was still there, we went through quite the re-branding and emerged the United States of America.

Even after 245 years our country still has that new-nation smell. Either that or the Febreeze I sprayed this morning is lasting a lot longer than usual. America is our home, and there’s no other place I’d rather be — mostly because I only speak English so even if I wanted to visit foreign lands I wouldn’t be able to talk to anyone. Even so, that's a personal problem, and today is a national holiday with plenty to enjoy, from parades to chicken barbecues there’s something for everybody.