Brad Molloy: Having a fun-filled Fourth

“Baby you're a firework!”
— Katy Perry
My friends, today is the Fourth of July! Grills will be blazing, family cookouts will be commencing and flags will be unfurled as we all take part in recognizing that way back in 1776 our founding fathers had had enough of being the backup singer to the English rule of law and figured it was time to go solo.
In a sense, we are very much the Lionel Ritchie to the rest of Britain’s Commodores. Yes, it was a bitter breakup and caused the Revolutionary War, but once the smoke cleared and we noticed our flag was still there, we went through quite the re-branding and emerged the United States of America.
Even after 245 years our country still has that new-nation smell. Either that or the Febreeze I sprayed this morning is lasting a lot longer than usual. America is our home, and there’s no other place I’d rather be — mostly because I only speak English so even if I wanted to visit foreign lands I wouldn’t be able to talk to anyone. Even so, that's a personal problem, and today is a national holiday with plenty to enjoy, from parades to chicken barbecues there’s something for everybody.
At night, fireworks will light the sky with all the snap, crackle, pop of a bowl of Rice Krispies. Only louder. Some may be feeling a bit slighted, because the annual firework display at the lake has been postponed once again this year, but I really don’t see what there is to complain about seeing as though every night for the past three weeks there have been fireworks going off all throughout the city.
I don’t mean to be a Debbie Downer on such a decorated day, but whose bright idea was it to begin selling explosives to the masses? I remember when I was growing up the closest us Molloy boys ever got to anything flammable was a sparkler. And even then it was under strict adult supervision. You may be thinking that was our parents' way of protecting us from injury, but the truth is they were protecting us from each other.
You see, there was one time, and only one time, when our dad thought we were mature enough to handle bottle rockets — and we proved that weekend that he was quite mistaken. Instead of launching them into the air, as we were told to do, the better part of that afternoon was spent trying to dodge the incoming friendly fire. I can only imagine what types of danger we would have gotten up to had we been able to purchase quarter-sticks of dynamite at the local convenience store.
All I’m saying is that some things such as dentistry and pyrotechnics should be left to the professionals. After all, when it comes time to salute the flag, it helps to have fingers left to salute with.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com