Brad Molloy: How to make a fake fair

“Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.”
— Charles Caleb Colton
Friends, if the world were a normal place, or at least in a normal mode, we would all be setting our sights on spending some time in Syracuse this week because, of course, this is the week when the New York State Fair would usually take place.
This is not a normal time in our history, and some adjustments needed to be made, and unfortunately the fair was one of those events deemed too risky to attempt. True, we could all hang our collective heads and sob over not being able to attend or we could take a step back and realize that we don't need the fair to have a fairly good time. (See what I did there?) With a few alterations and some ingenuity you can replicate all the fun and frivolity the fair has to offer.
To get things started we have to think transportation. This one's an easy fix, just go downtown like you would normally do and, per usual, pay the fare, get on a bus and go for a ride. In fact, if you stay on long enough, the bus will eventually bring you right back to where you started.
For those that enjoy driving to the fair but can't, I have a solution for you, as well. All you have to do to simulate the experience of parking in one of those open lots is to go into your broom closet, pull out the vacuum cleaner, empty its contents all over your car, then go for a seven-mile walk. By the time you get back home your car will look as dusty as if it had been sitting in the overflow area all day. And, because your're exhausted from walking so much you'll be too tired to care.
See? Already we're well on our way to duplicating the yearly traditions and we haven't even entered the gates yet! And speaking of traditions, there are a few things that every fair-goer looks forward to when buying a ticket; cows, horses, the butter sculpture and paying 25 cents for a glass of milk. I'd go so far as to say that the fair wouldn't even be as popular if it weren't for these yearly experiences, and fortunately, I've found a way to enjoy them all.
As far as animals go, just drive about three miles outside town and you'll be able to gawk at as many cows, horses, chickens and goats as you like. Don't forget, we live in upstate New York. This is cow central! I see a few dozen herds on my way to work every day. In fact, it would be weirder if I didn't pass by a few bovines on a daily basis.
And as far as that quarter glass of milk? Every time you go past the fridge, open it up and do a shot. Then throw a coin in the piggy bank. Viola! It's like your're standing in the Dairy building and you haven't even left the kitchen.
To be continued next week ..
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
