Brad Molloy: How to make a fake fair

“Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.”

— Charles Caleb Colton

Friends, if the world were a normal place, or at least in a normal mode, we would all be setting our sights on spending some time in Syracuse this week because, of course, this is the week when the New York State Fair would usually take place.

This is not a normal time in our history, and some adjustments needed to be made, and unfortunately the fair was one of those events deemed too risky to attempt. True, we could all hang our collective heads and sob over not being able to attend or we could take a step back and realize that we don't need the fair to have a fairly good time. (See what I did there?) With a few alterations and some ingenuity you can replicate all the fun and frivolity the fair has to offer.

To get things started we have to think transportation. This one's an easy fix, just go downtown like you would normally do and, per usual, pay the fare, get on a bus and go for a ride. In fact, if you stay on long enough, the bus will eventually bring you right back to where you started.