Brad Molloy: If it's not one thing it's another

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

— Franklin D. Roosevelt

Friends, is it just me or does it seem as though every time you hear of something good happening lately something tragic has to follow right behind it? Or at least, that's what the world seems to be telling me anyway.

For context, let's backtrack a bit. At the beginning of this year everything was going great, and I was happy on the path my life was taking. I was loving my job, and I was even in a good place emotionally and hoping to begin dating again. And then ... wham! COVID-19 happens and suddenly the conversation turns to: Like your job? Guess what? Welcome to unemployment. Feel like getting out and meeting someone new? Tough break, kid, you're not leaving the house for the next few months. Need to go potty? Good luck finding toilet paper.

Now this should have been enough to break the camel's back, but I've been patient knowing that things will eventually get better. And thankfully, they are. Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I can now go outside and even take the occasional walk in the park. And if any of the movies on the Lifetime Network are to be believed, I'll meet some beautiful stranger out walking her own dog and suddenly, romance! Sounds lovely doesn't it?