Brad Molloy: If it's not one thing it's another

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
— Franklin D. Roosevelt
Friends, is it just me or does it seem as though every time you hear of something good happening lately something tragic has to follow right behind it? Or at least, that's what the world seems to be telling me anyway.
For context, let's backtrack a bit. At the beginning of this year everything was going great, and I was happy on the path my life was taking. I was loving my job, and I was even in a good place emotionally and hoping to begin dating again. And then ... wham! COVID-19 happens and suddenly the conversation turns to: Like your job? Guess what? Welcome to unemployment. Feel like getting out and meeting someone new? Tough break, kid, you're not leaving the house for the next few months. Need to go potty? Good luck finding toilet paper.
Now this should have been enough to break the camel's back, but I've been patient knowing that things will eventually get better. And thankfully, they are. Miss Maggie (the puppy) and I can now go outside and even take the occasional walk in the park. And if any of the movies on the Lifetime Network are to be believed, I'll meet some beautiful stranger out walking her own dog and suddenly, romance! Sounds lovely doesn't it?
But just as my frown was turning upside down I started watching the news again and like an infomercial announcer shouting “but wait — there's more” I hear that we need to be careful when going outside because, well, murder hornets. Seriously? Is there some type of insect mafia I wasn't made aware of? Perhaps a boot camp for honey bees? How about a sleeper cell of centipedes? As if I didn't have enough on my plate worrying about people breathing too close to me now I have to contend with being on some hornet's hit list?
All I'm asking is, why does it seem like just as things are turning around, everyone is out to scare me? I'm half expecting that once I am able to go back to work I'll learn that my necktie can spontaneously combust. I would love to do some deep breathing exercises before I get too overwhelmed but I can't because, with this mask I'm told to wear, every time I exhale my glasses get all foggy and I for one don't want to be blind when there are assassins swarming about.
I know that I should probably take all this strange news with a grain of salt, but unfortunately my doctor explained too much sodium will probably kill me. So I guess my only option is to hide under the covers until all this panic passes, making sure I don't let my toes touch the floor because that's when the monsters that live under the bed get you or, at least, that's what I've been told.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!