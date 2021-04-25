Brad Molloy: In the middle of the street

“I knew my parents hated me; my bath toy was a toaster.”
— Rodney Dangerfield
Friends, you may not know this about me, but I have always had a fascination with toys. Doesn’t matter if they are simple wooden blocks or the much more complex Erector sets I’d spend hours trying to construct, toys have always been there to help me visualize my imagination.
I was pretty lucky in a sense because I lived through the dawning of the “action figure.” Those pint-sized playthings were all the rage in grade school, and even though it’s a punchline now; having a G.I. Joe with the “Kung fu grip” was a real game-changer when it came to stocking my toy war chest, as it were.
The most prized pieces of plastic come Christmas were always Transformers. These were not merely toys but status symbols. If you had a genuine Optimus Prime, then you were the cool cat on the playground. Transformers were awesome on so many levels. There were a lot of moving parts, each character came with an interesting backstory and could, obviously, transform from being a car or jet into a battling robot. Basically, you were getting two toys for the price of one. Unfortunately, my parents never got the memo or maybe they just didn’t love us enough, but when we did get robots in disguise, they would always turn out to be Go-Bots, which had all the excitement of wet toast.
If you don’t know the difference, it is like asking for a car and getting a skateboard, with the giver making the assumption that what you asked for was basically something that had four wheels, so, in a sense, they did just make your dreams come true. I’m not holding any grudges for my past playthings. In fact, I only bring this up because it seems like some people never really outgrew their childhoods, they simply went onto bigger sandboxes.
Case in point, the State Street area downtown. This little patch of land has been converted so many times it ought to have a Hasbro sticker attached. In the beginning it was just a road with sidewalks and streetlamps. Then it became a pedestrian mall housing a playground and a couple covered benches. A few years ago though, it became a street again that gets regularly closed off so people can walk around without having to look both ways.
I’ve already said how much I liked the Transformers, but they were a bit expensive and this game of “When is a road, not a road?” is no different. All of these conversions cost money, and I’m just worried we’re going to end up with a Go-Bot solution. Why can’t we just take a cue from the film "Field of Dreams" by planting some trees and hope that, if we build it, they will come? And if those in power still want to use their imaginations then I will personally go out and get them something less costly and more fun to play with. Legos.
