Brad Molloy: In the middle of the street

If you don’t know the difference, it is like asking for a car and getting a skateboard, with the giver making the assumption that what you asked for was basically something that had four wheels, so, in a sense, they did just make your dreams come true. I’m not holding any grudges for my past playthings. In fact, I only bring this up because it seems like some people never really outgrew their childhoods, they simply went onto bigger sandboxes.

Case in point, the State Street area downtown. This little patch of land has been converted so many times it ought to have a Hasbro sticker attached. In the beginning it was just a road with sidewalks and streetlamps. Then it became a pedestrian mall housing a playground and a couple covered benches. A few years ago though, it became a street again that gets regularly closed off so people can walk around without having to look both ways.

I’ve already said how much I liked the Transformers, but they were a bit expensive and this game of “When is a road, not a road?” is no different. All of these conversions cost money, and I’m just worried we’re going to end up with a Go-Bot solution. Why can’t we just take a cue from the film "Field of Dreams" by planting some trees and hope that, if we build it, they will come? And if those in power still want to use their imaginations then I will personally go out and get them something less costly and more fun to play with. Legos.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

