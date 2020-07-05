Brad Molloy: Insomnia in a time of independence

I mean, I would say that, but in doing so I'd first have to get out of bed, which defeats the whole purpose of trying to sleep. Before I can have my revenge, I'll have to take the air conditioner out of the window frame, which means going downstairs to get my tool bag and then rummaging through it to find the adapter to the power drill so I can remove the anchor screws, all the while carefully balance the unit against my knee as I slide open the top pane to gently place the system on the floor, so I can scream at whoever had the nerve to wake me in the first place. But, let's be honest, by the time I get to verbalize my anger, they've probably left the scene of the crime, so now I have to gently pick up the air conditioner again and try to reset the screws into place while carefully balancing it on my knee, put all my tools back into the bag to return it downstairs, remembering to leave the adapter attached so I don't loss it in the future and then, and only then, can I go back upstairs to crawl under the covers and reclaim whatever is left of darkness in the vain hope that I'll get a good night's sleep.