Brad Molloy: Insomnia in a time of independence

“There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.”
— Homer
Friends, it's time to celebrate our nation's birthday, but some folks took it upon themselves to start their home fireworks displays early.
Don't get wrong, I love sparklers as much as the next 6-year-old, but can someone please explain why some have to wait till midnight to light the fuse of an M-80? And then, excitedly yell “Did you hear that?” toward their group of friends? I just want to throw my window open and scream back “Yes, Sherlock, we ALL heard it!”
I mean, I would say that, but in doing so I'd first have to get out of bed, which defeats the whole purpose of trying to sleep. Before I can have my revenge, I'll have to take the air conditioner out of the window frame, which means going downstairs to get my tool bag and then rummaging through it to find the adapter to the power drill so I can remove the anchor screws, all the while carefully balance the unit against my knee as I slide open the top pane to gently place the system on the floor, so I can scream at whoever had the nerve to wake me in the first place. But, let's be honest, by the time I get to verbalize my anger, they've probably left the scene of the crime, so now I have to gently pick up the air conditioner again and try to reset the screws into place while carefully balancing it on my knee, put all my tools back into the bag to return it downstairs, remembering to leave the adapter attached so I don't loss it in the future and then, and only then, can I go back upstairs to crawl under the covers and reclaim whatever is left of darkness in the vain hope that I'll get a good night's sleep.
But no sooner do I begin to drift off when suddenly — BANG — off goes another one. So, once again, I have to get up, go downstairs, get my tool bag and power drill with adapter attached and begin the process of carefully balancing the unit on my knee as I remove the anchor screws and place it on the floor to scream into the night's sky my displeasure.
What do I get for all my efforts? My neighbor yelling back at me to “shut up!” because apparently, they're trying to sleep, which, when you think about it, was what I was trying to do in the beginning of all this. So, what do I do then? Well I pick up my air conditioner and carefully balance it on my knee and... well, I'm sure by now you know the rest.
So, happy Independence Day, everyone, and I hope you are all enjoying the American dream — that is if you can get some sleep.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
