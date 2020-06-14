Brad Molloy: It's back to work we go

I never thought I'd say this, but I'm thrilled to finally have a need to put on pants in the morning. True, I'll start having to fill up the gas tank a lot more often, but at least I'll have a story to tell when I'm old about how I once went four months without having to go to the pumps. That's like two weeks to the gallon, which, by anyone's standards, is pretty efficient for a mid-sized SUV.

And I can tell I'm not the only one excited to see me leaving the house, because every day during this quarantine Miss Maggie (the puppy) would glance over onto my side of the bed and give me that look like "Oh, you're not going to work again today?” And then she'd just roll her eyes and wag her tail at me. You know, for someone who eats from a dish placed on the floor, she can be pretty judgmental of what other people are going through. I'm sure she thought I had lost my job due to some embarrassing incident with HR that I just didn't have the heart to fess up to, but this week she gets to keep her opinions — and the couch — all to herself as I put on my tie and head out the door in dress shoes instead of flip flops.