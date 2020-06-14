Brad Molloy: It's back to work we go

“Hard work never killed anybody, but way take the chance?”
— Edgar Bergen
Well, folks, it's finally here. We've entered phase three of the Great Pause, and that means that the majority of us can go back to our regularly scheduled lives.
I never thought I'd say this, but I'm thrilled to finally have a need to put on pants in the morning. True, I'll start having to fill up the gas tank a lot more often, but at least I'll have a story to tell when I'm old about how I once went four months without having to go to the pumps. That's like two weeks to the gallon, which, by anyone's standards, is pretty efficient for a mid-sized SUV.
And I can tell I'm not the only one excited to see me leaving the house, because every day during this quarantine Miss Maggie (the puppy) would glance over onto my side of the bed and give me that look like "Oh, you're not going to work again today?” And then she'd just roll her eyes and wag her tail at me. You know, for someone who eats from a dish placed on the floor, she can be pretty judgmental of what other people are going through. I'm sure she thought I had lost my job due to some embarrassing incident with HR that I just didn't have the heart to fess up to, but this week she gets to keep her opinions — and the couch — all to herself as I put on my tie and head out the door in dress shoes instead of flip flops.
It's going to be strange punching that time clock again. The only thing I can really compare it to is that first day back to school after having the summer off, but unlike going back to class, none of us is going to have any cool tales to tell. I mean, seriously, how many times can you hear the same story about how Karen in IT learned how to bake bread or the one about how Howard from acquisitions sat on the couch in front of the television and ran a Netflix marathon before it gets old?
I won't even have a new backpack to show off. I did finally grow a pretty nice beard, but since I'll be wearing a mask every day for the foreseeable future I won't even get the chance to flaunt it off. The strangest part though is that every customer I will be seeing will have a mask on, as well, as if we are all playing doctor. I might as well forego my suit entirely and don scrubs instead. Seriously, I'll already be wearing latex gloves and taking people's temperature, so why not just skip the formalities and treat the whole day like it's dress-up? I kid, because I am glad to finally be able to be working again and having the chance to be close to my coworkers, even if it is at a social distance.
