Brad Molloy: It's been a most peculiar year

“Nobody told me there'd be days like these. Strange days indeed.”
— John Lennon
My friends, I don't think I've seen people this geared up for a new year since 2000. Remember Y2K? How everything was going to fall apart once the clocks hit midnight and chaos would ensue? Then, of course, nothing happened, and we all had a good laugh because we worried over for nothing? Fun times!
Little did we know that karma was going to wait a decade. If I had told you back on Jan. 1 that in three months the world would be as closed as a bank on Sunday, that we'd be isolated in our homes with nothing to do but watch a documentary about a zookeeper and his husband battling an arch nemesis, all the while hearing stories of people hoarding toilet paper, you'd have probably told me to tighten up my tin foil hat.
Furthermore, if I had said that soon everyone would be publicly wearing face masks and standing in long lines at grocery stores just to buy Purell, you'd have thought I had finally gone off the deep end. And yet, that is exactly where we found ourselves — in over our heads and not a buoy in sight.
Crazy conspiracy theories became reality in 2020, and those investing in bunkers suddenly appeared forward thinkers of the real estate game. But I have to say, 2020 was a giver of sorts — unfortunately it was always in the form of bad news.
There were riots in the streets and an election that people are still debating. And of course, there was loss. First Kobe Bryant and then Kenny Rogers. 2020 took both Ruth Bader Ginsburg and James Bond before deciding that Alex Trebek and Eddie Van Halen needed to go, as well. Luckily, we still have Betty White.
Things got so strange over the past 12 months that the news of a giant asteroid on a collision course with the earth didn't even get the Morgan Freeman narration it so richly deserved. Truth be told, if today you told me that aliens were finally going to make first contact, I'd probably rush home to fix up a cheese plate, because I'm nothing if not a good host. Yes, 2020 sucked and our troubles will be waiting for us on the other side of midnight come New Year's Eve but, the one thing that this year couldn't take from us is the same thing that's carried us through all of our darkest times: hope.
Of all things we've endured this past year my hope is the next is a little less severe. And I hope yours is, too. So goodbye, 2020, and welcome 2021. I don't know what you have in store for us, but hopefully it will be better than what we've already got.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com