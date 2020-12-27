Brad Molloy: It's been a most peculiar year

“Nobody told me there'd be days like these. Strange days indeed.”

— John Lennon

My friends, I don't think I've seen people this geared up for a new year since 2000. Remember Y2K? How everything was going to fall apart once the clocks hit midnight and chaos would ensue? Then, of course, nothing happened, and we all had a good laugh because we worried over for nothing? Fun times!

Little did we know that karma was going to wait a decade. If I had told you back on Jan. 1 that in three months the world would be as closed as a bank on Sunday, that we'd be isolated in our homes with nothing to do but watch a documentary about a zookeeper and his husband battling an arch nemesis, all the while hearing stories of people hoarding toilet paper, you'd have probably told me to tighten up my tin foil hat.

Furthermore, if I had said that soon everyone would be publicly wearing face masks and standing in long lines at grocery stores just to buy Purell, you'd have thought I had finally gone off the deep end. And yet, that is exactly where we found ourselves — in over our heads and not a buoy in sight.