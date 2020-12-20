Brad Molloy: It's Christmas time again

And speaking of mistletoe, you can feel less rejected while standing underneath it this season, because the reason no one is coming up for a smooch has nothing to do with your personality or halitosis, it’s just that recommendation that people stay six feet apart, and folks are just trying to follow the rules.

Even gift giving is easier because with most stores offering free shipping and families celebrating remotely you won’t have to see the look of disappointment on your loved ones faces as they unwrap the presents you got them. And now that I’m thinking about gift giving, I’m not all too sure I want Santa stopping by the homestead this Christmas Eve. I mean, do I really expect a guy who drives a sleigh to disinfect his hands after every house? I think not. I’m not trying to be mean, but he’s always seemed like a guy that wipes his nose with his mittens, and we all know that’s not sanitary. I’ve got signs at work telling me to scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds before I leave the bathroom but ole Kris Kringle gets a pass just because he’s bearing gifts? Apparently getting on the “nice” list is all about who you know.