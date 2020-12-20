Brad Molloy: It's Christmas time again

“Never deny the babies their Christmas!”
— Mary Virginia Terhune
It’s been a tough year all around, and some of you may not be feeling all too jolly this Christmas season, and believe me, I understand.
Sure, wishes are free, but presents cost money and whether you’ve been furloughed or fired everyone is feeling frosty in regard to their funds, leaving some of you wondering if that in order to feel any good cheer you’ll need to be sipping some actual holiday spirits. But worry not, my dears, because though we are under some dark clouds that doesn’t mean that a silver lining can’t be found all wrapped up in a bow.
It’s true, COVID-19 has put a damper on most of our holiday plans, but the way I see it this pandemic may be a blessing in disguise. For instance, because there’s no gathering in groups greater than 10, I don’t have to worry about getting carried away at the office Christmas party this year., thus saving me from having to spend the following Monday stuck in the H.R. department sitting through yet another harassment seminar.
Though, in defense of my actions last year, I wasn’t the one who decided to decorate the break room in mistletoe. Had I known it was going to cause such an uproar I would never have suggested a game of spin-the-bottle with the sales department. How people can be such good kissers yet such poor sports I’ll never understand.
And speaking of mistletoe, you can feel less rejected while standing underneath it this season, because the reason no one is coming up for a smooch has nothing to do with your personality or halitosis, it’s just that recommendation that people stay six feet apart, and folks are just trying to follow the rules.
Even gift giving is easier because with most stores offering free shipping and families celebrating remotely you won’t have to see the look of disappointment on your loved ones faces as they unwrap the presents you got them. And now that I’m thinking about gift giving, I’m not all too sure I want Santa stopping by the homestead this Christmas Eve. I mean, do I really expect a guy who drives a sleigh to disinfect his hands after every house? I think not. I’m not trying to be mean, but he’s always seemed like a guy that wipes his nose with his mittens, and we all know that’s not sanitary. I’ve got signs at work telling me to scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds before I leave the bathroom but ole Kris Kringle gets a pass just because he’s bearing gifts? Apparently getting on the “nice” list is all about who you know.
In all seriousness, Christmas is not about what’s under the tree but who’s around it, and my wish for you this holiday season is that you have someone to share your yuletide with. So, from Miss Maggie (the puppy) and myself, we wish you all a very merry Christmas!
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
