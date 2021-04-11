Brad Molloy: It's gonna be a bumpy ride

If you think I’m exaggerating then by all means take a drive down State Street. From all the bouncing you’ll be doing by the end you’ll be wondering if you bought a Toyota or a trampoline. This is where most people put the blame squarely on the shoulders of snowplow drivers — and I used to as well — until I frosted a cupcake recently and noticed that the blade didn’t create big gaping holes in the icing but instead created a rather smooth finish.

Perhaps our blaming fingers are pointed in the wrong direction. Not that I know who should be accused of these crater creations, but if we switched out the coal patch with some Duncan Hines we might end up with a sweeter ride. I believe it was Einstein that said “insanity is doing the same act repeatedly but expecting different results” which for me translates to the fact that we’ll never fix the roads completely if all we ever do is fill in the holes with more asphalt. But then again how much could Einstein possibly know about transportation when he couldn’t figure out the workings of a hairbrush?

Perhaps this is just an impossible problem to solve, which would explain why all the vehicles in "Star Wars" hover. All I’m saying is that I wish my morning commute was jittery because of the caffeine in my coffee, not the commute itself.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

