Brad Molloy: It's gonna be a bumpy ride

“Where we’re going Marty, we don’t need roads!”
— Doc Brown
It has long been said that April showers bring May flowers, and most of us take that at face value, because few of us are botanists and if you’re anything like me, your knowledge of horticulture starts and ends with “roses are red and violets are blue.”
So, I’m in no way capable of verifying if either of these statements are true. And even if they are, is it pointless if it rains in March or drizzles in February? I’ve just never understood why April hogs all the credit when it comes to botanicals when the older months work just as hard at creating things, as well.
True, those things happen to be potholes, but it’s a creation nonetheless! Now, I’m sure I’ve talked about this before, but why is it, in this age of miraculous technological advancement, we still find it to be a pain in the asphalt every time we drive down a city street come spring? I don’t mean to complain, but for goodness sake you’d think after a few thousand years of civilization we’d have developed the technology to build a road didn’t fall apart every six months.
Sure, we can unlock the human genome, send a text message around the world in a nanosecond and somehow digitally compress the entire experience of visiting the Louvre in Paris into a device smaller than a paper clip, but have a street stay in shape season after season? Oh boy, now I’m really talking science fiction.
If you think I’m exaggerating then by all means take a drive down State Street. From all the bouncing you’ll be doing by the end you’ll be wondering if you bought a Toyota or a trampoline. This is where most people put the blame squarely on the shoulders of snowplow drivers — and I used to as well — until I frosted a cupcake recently and noticed that the blade didn’t create big gaping holes in the icing but instead created a rather smooth finish.
Perhaps our blaming fingers are pointed in the wrong direction. Not that I know who should be accused of these crater creations, but if we switched out the coal patch with some Duncan Hines we might end up with a sweeter ride. I believe it was Einstein that said “insanity is doing the same act repeatedly but expecting different results” which for me translates to the fact that we’ll never fix the roads completely if all we ever do is fill in the holes with more asphalt. But then again how much could Einstein possibly know about transportation when he couldn’t figure out the workings of a hairbrush?
Perhaps this is just an impossible problem to solve, which would explain why all the vehicles in "Star Wars" hover. All I’m saying is that I wish my morning commute was jittery because of the caffeine in my coffee, not the commute itself.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com