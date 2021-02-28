Brad Molloy: Let the universe be your travel guide

“A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in.”

— Robert Orben

Friends, I'm not a religious person, but I do believe that from time to time the universe has ways of dropping little clues letting us know how we should go about our lives. Sometimes these hints can subtle while others can be pretty glaring. Allow me to explain.

I found out this week that I had passed some kind of threshold and have earned two weeks paid vacation. Good news for me, right? I mean who doesn't like playing hooky, especially if the bosses are flipping the bill. My only debate was between going somewhere tropical or doing what is starting to become a popular trend in the form of a “staycation.”

If you aren't aware, a staycation is where you use your personal time but you don't go anywhere. In a nutshell, you stay home and just “cation” I suppose, but I'm not too clear on the details. I don't mean to sound snide, but unless you're willing to have a dump truck unload a shipment of sand directly into your living room, your house will always lose in a comparison to a beach in Maui.