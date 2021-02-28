Brad Molloy: Let the universe be your travel guide

“A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in.”
— Robert Orben
Friends, I'm not a religious person, but I do believe that from time to time the universe has ways of dropping little clues letting us know how we should go about our lives. Sometimes these hints can subtle while others can be pretty glaring. Allow me to explain.
I found out this week that I had passed some kind of threshold and have earned two weeks paid vacation. Good news for me, right? I mean who doesn't like playing hooky, especially if the bosses are flipping the bill. My only debate was between going somewhere tropical or doing what is starting to become a popular trend in the form of a “staycation.”
If you aren't aware, a staycation is where you use your personal time but you don't go anywhere. In a nutshell, you stay home and just “cation” I suppose, but I'm not too clear on the details. I don't mean to sound snide, but unless you're willing to have a dump truck unload a shipment of sand directly into your living room, your house will always lose in a comparison to a beach in Maui.
I'm sorry, Gilligan, but you could crank the furnace all you want donning a grass skirt with coconuts and no one in your household is going to suddenly think that they are on a tropical desert isle. In fact, if you did do that your loved ones may recommend that you lie down in the hammock you've strung up in the dining room, because it's clear you've had one too many pina coladas.
I do get the premise. I mean, just because you're not at work doesn't mean you should go jet-setting around the globe for 14 days. Which brings us to the dilemma. You see, Miss Maggie (the puppy) has always wanted to try her paws at surfboarding whereas I daydream about attending an actual luau. You know, with the pig and the dancers and the ... yeah, you get the idea.
So as we were sitting on the couch looking over exotic brochures the news playing in the background began coverage of a plane whose engine basically exploded after takeoff. Luckily, no one was hurt and the pilots were able to land safely. I mean, as safely as one could, seeing as though half of the travelers were staring out a window at an airborne inferno while the other half were busy leaning over to get a picture of it with their cell phones. And here is where the universe delivered us a pretty clear sign. Don't fly! In fact, don't even leave the house.
So if you happen to pass by our home over the next two weeks and see Miss Maggie standing atop an ironing board and notice me doing a hula to a Beach Boys album, don't worry. We're not insane, we're just heeding the advice of the universe and enjoying our staycation to the fullest.
