Brad Molloy: More than one way to be scary

So you can only imagine my surprise to find out that if I really wanted to put the scare into people I could have saved a bunch of money if I had just planned on dressing up as a box of Kleenex instead. The reason I say this is because the other day I had the rather unpleasant misfortune of having to sneeze while I was in the grocery store and you would have thought from the wide-eyed looks I received once my “ah-choo” was over that I was already the creature from Mary Shelley’s twisted imagination. Forget shouting “fire” in a crowded movie theater, if you really want to see panic ensue just start making that face that signals you are about to become a snot volcano and people will suddenly start running toward the nearest exit.

Don’t get me wrong, I have all the same concerns as everyone else when it comes to this pandemic and live my life according to the simple rules listed on shampoo bottles. Lather. Rinse. Repeat. And I always wear a mask, so it’s not as though I’m in any way menacing, but perhaps that’s the real secret as to why Frankenstein was so scary. He was just like you or I until a freak occurrence happened — in my case it was a sneeze — to suddenly change from the simple man that he was into the monster he became.

So if you’re hesitant about what to be this Halloween but still want to have fun scaring people simply carry a shaker of pepper because the thought of being sneezed on now-a-days can be terrifying.

Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0