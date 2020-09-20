Brad Molloy: Movies are going off the reels

“Happy endings all depend on where your story your stops.”

— Orson Wells

Friends, if it feels like the end of an era, that’s because it is. In the coming months Family Video will be closing its doors, and with it, the chance to go to an actual store in Auburn to rent a movie will become a thing of the past.

Like the 8-track and VHS cassette, technology has advanced to the point where people don’t even need to leave the couch to view the latest blockbuster. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu make selecting a movie so fast and efficient that it almost seems like a waste of time to travel — but for me, it’s always been time well spent.

Since I was little I have always enjoyed roaming the aisles to window-shop, as it were, the selections. And I’ve been a loyal fan of the industry, going so far as to ride out the storm as the media transitioned from VHS to DVD. And yes, I probably could have shed a bigger tear when Blockbuster folded, but the reason I was able to keep things together so well was because I knew that I still had options when it came to renting my entertainment.