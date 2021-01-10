Brad Molloy: Not a very stimulating amount

“Neither a borrower nor a lender be."
— Polonius
We are finally on our way into 2021, and as this second week comes to a close, I wonder how many of us have kept up your New Year’s resolutions.
After the year that was, I went pretty basic on any future plan-making and have decided that for the next 365 days I’m just going to try and be more mindful of my diet and perhaps be a bit more frugal with my money. Now before you start wondering, yes, I know I just referred to last year like the villain from the Harry Potter books (you know who I’m talking about) because my hope is that, if it is never mentioned, it won’t be inclined to repeat itself.
Moving on, my plan with the diet is to try and stop myself from munching on snacks during the day. Granted, I’ll still inhale a bag of potato chips at night while lounging on the couch, but if I can keep from eating a few doughnuts before lunch and a full sleeve of Oreos in the afternoon, then I’ll consider this venture a success.
As far as funds go, let me ask, how much of that good old stimulus money do you have left? I’d love to say that my resolution kicked in before the check arrived, but sadly, that wasn’t the case. I can’t be the only one who noticed that the stimulus money mysteriously coincided exactly as the credit card bill from Christmas was due.
I did find it sort of quaint, however, that there was a debate as to how much we would receive. You know life is stranger than fiction when the people who work on our dime get to decide how much we deserve to have in a stimulus, because that scenario would never play out in a "Godfather" movie.
If Vito Corleone knew that those in his employ were sitting on a trillion-dollar budget yet were only kicking back $600, someone would be sleeping with the fishes. Our leaders get to decide how much of a raise they’ll receive each year, so for them to think that $600 instead of $2,000 is plenty of cabbage to get our nation rolling again seems like a pitch that even Martin Scorsese would pass on.
Though maybe I’m totally off base here. I mean, maybe money is like candy, and I just never knew that such a thing as a “fun-size” amount existed. Perhaps I could do this in my personal life. The next time my taxes are due, I’ll just pay what I think is enough to grease the wheels and see where that takes me. Yeah, I know that sounds like a funny stunt to pull, but if it really is funny, then how come none of us laughed when the stimulus arrived? I assume it was because the joke was at our expense.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com