Brad Molloy: Not a very stimulating amount

“Neither a borrower nor a lender be."

— Polonius

We are finally on our way into 2021, and as this second week comes to a close, I wonder how many of us have kept up your New Year’s resolutions.

After the year that was, I went pretty basic on any future plan-making and have decided that for the next 365 days I’m just going to try and be more mindful of my diet and perhaps be a bit more frugal with my money. Now before you start wondering, yes, I know I just referred to last year like the villain from the Harry Potter books (you know who I’m talking about) because my hope is that, if it is never mentioned, it won’t be inclined to repeat itself.

Moving on, my plan with the diet is to try and stop myself from munching on snacks during the day. Granted, I’ll still inhale a bag of potato chips at night while lounging on the couch, but if I can keep from eating a few doughnuts before lunch and a full sleeve of Oreos in the afternoon, then I’ll consider this venture a success.