Brad Molloy: Not all heroes wear capes

“A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the size of his heart.”

— Zeus

Friends, I apologize in advance if this week's column is a bit of a downer, but I'm a big enough man to admit when things aren't going so great, and this is one of those times.

What got me in the moody blues over the past few days is the fact that I'll never be a superhero. Phew, feels good to finally put it out there and not have to carry this burden any longer. Before you start squinting your eyes and scratching your head, allow me to explain. Ever since I was a little boy, I imagined that one day, when the moment was right, my abilities would manifest themselves and I'd either be able to fly, have super strength or — even better — both!