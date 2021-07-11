Brad Molloy: Oh, the places you won't go

“A vacation is what you take when you can no longer take what you’ve been taking.”

— Earl Wilson

We are in the midst of July, my friends, and that means it's time to enjoy your family's summer vacation.

Now before you start worrying about how you're going to afford any luxuries in a down economy, let me assure that I have a solution for every budget. First, though, you have to choose what kind of vacation to have — and the bottom line here is to remember that all you really want to do is create some treasured family memories. Suffice it to say, if you have the means and the money, then you probably don't need my two cents on how to spend your down time as you probably already have a place up by the lake where you vacation.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not judging. My advice this week is for those living on a budget. If you have the cash, you can always take the family on a road trip to an amusement park where your kids can pee themselves while riding a roller coaster, but maybe you haven't saved up enough to go to Darien Lake this year. What do you do then?

Well, luckily for you there's no need to travel far to enjoy the same adrenaline rush. All you have to do is simply drive down Grant Avenue. During rush hour. Doing only the speed limit.