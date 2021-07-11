Brad Molloy: Oh, the places you won't go

“A vacation is what you take when you can no longer take what you’ve been taking.”
— Earl Wilson
We are in the midst of July, my friends, and that means it's time to enjoy your family's summer vacation.
Now before you start worrying about how you're going to afford any luxuries in a down economy, let me assure that I have a solution for every budget. First, though, you have to choose what kind of vacation to have — and the bottom line here is to remember that all you really want to do is create some treasured family memories. Suffice it to say, if you have the means and the money, then you probably don't need my two cents on how to spend your down time as you probably already have a place up by the lake where you vacation.
Don't get me wrong. I'm not judging. My advice this week is for those living on a budget. If you have the cash, you can always take the family on a road trip to an amusement park where your kids can pee themselves while riding a roller coaster, but maybe you haven't saved up enough to go to Darien Lake this year. What do you do then?
Well, luckily for you there's no need to travel far to enjoy the same adrenaline rush. All you have to do is simply drive down Grant Avenue. During rush hour. Doing only the speed limit.
Trust me, nothing is more pants wetting than avoiding a collision as people try their best to weave past and cut you off. And just like at Six Flags, it's recommended that you wear a seat belt and keep your hands and feet inside the car at all times.
“But what if I want a whitewater adventure?” you may be asking, yet don't have the cash for a raft. Simple, just sit in a lounger while wearing a bike helmet as your neighbor sprays you in the face with a garden hose. Trust me, after 10 minutes of getting soaked, you won't know the difference.
Want to go camping but can't afford a cabin? Easy. Grab some sleeping bags and “hike” down to the basement. It will be just as cold and dank as sleeping in the woods but without all the hassle of “nature” getting in the way. Do you want to enjoy a cruise but don't have enough cheddar in your wallet to sail the seven seas? Then may I suggest you shell out three bucks for a day pass and hop on a city bus. Think of it; you'll still get to watch the scenery drift by and the rhythmic swaying of the ride will make you feel as if you're on the ocean. Just don't stand up by the driver screaming “I'm the king of the world!” like Leo did in that movie unless you also want to know what it's like to be tossed overboard.
Remember folks, it's all about making fond family memories. I just never said they'd be good ones.
