Brad Molloy: One straw too many in 2020

Then, as in any good thriller, there was a lull. Some might even have called it a phase, a third phase if you will, where the only thing I needed to do was simply wear a mask whenever I went out in public and make sure no one coughs or ever comes within six feet of me. Which, if I'm being totally honest, makes dating in the year 2020 so much more romantic than at any other time in history, because if you're following the rules, literally the only thing you can do now is stare into each others eyes from across the room.