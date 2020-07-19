Brad Molloy: One straw too many in 2020

“I read the news today, oh boy.”
— The Beatles
Folks, I'm not sure how much more paranoid I can be at this point. Seriously, all this year is missing is a Hitchcock soundtrack playing in the background. It started out calmly, as all horror films do, when we barely missed the start of WWIII as we watched Australia almost burn to the ground.
Then came COVID-19 which ground the country to a stop so the great toilet paper famine could begin. Even through all that, we endured, using isolation and Netflix. But the moment we stepped our toes outside, we were faced with murder hornets, because having a rational fear of bugs that sting just doesn't cut it anymore and now we have to have insects with agendas. After a while the weather started picking up, and before I could even try on a Speedo, I cut my travel plans short because, well, Vampire Fish.
Here's where the plot really gets interesting because (A) I didn't even know that vampire fish were a thing and (B) finding out that the fish didn't get its name because it sucks blood but because it has six-inch long razor-sharp teeth which, I don't know about you, just seems worse somehow. Call me foolish but knowing that there's a three-foot fish with a stabbing jaw doesn't really sell me on the idea of buying any waterfront property. When fish are capable of turning me into a fillet instead of the other way around I tend to seek higher ground.
Then, as in any good thriller, there was a lull. Some might even have called it a phase, a third phase if you will, where the only thing I needed to do was simply wear a mask whenever I went out in public and make sure no one coughs or ever comes within six feet of me. Which, if I'm being totally honest, makes dating in the year 2020 so much more romantic than at any other time in history, because if you're following the rules, literally the only thing you can do now is stare into each others eyes from across the room.
I normally handle this type of stress by taking a walk in the countryside in order to clear my head and perhaps get some perspective on things. Or at least I would if I hadn't read recently that there have been multiple black bear sightings in Fleming and it's suggested to stay clear of any wooded area until further notice. And with that, this camel's back has officially been broken.
So, until December 31, if anyone needs me, I'll be hiding in my underground bunker, wearing a bubble wrap suit, sweating safely under a large stack of security blankets praying that when I finally do emerge, I don't learn that hordes of beaver-ninjas have taken over the landscape during my absence.
Auburn native Bradley Molloy’s column appears here each Sunday. He can be reached at lovonian@hotmail.com
