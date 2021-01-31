Brad Molloy: Playing the name game

“Greatness is never achieved through indecision.”
— John Ortberg
Folks, I’ve never been one to be hesitant when it comes to making decisions. If I say I’m going to do something, I do it. True I will weigh my options but I certainly don’t spend more time pondering the possibilities than what it would take to actually do whatever it is I’m planning. What can I say? I'm just not a fan of indecision.
I figure I get this trait from my dad, because if there was any type of choice to be made, didn’t matter if it was big or small, he had a fast way of reaching an answer. He’d go into his bedroom, pull out five quarters from a jar and flip them. It was a foolish way to run a business, but the man built a small empire off of heads or tails so who am I to judge?
I only mention this because I read this week that the board of education is beginning to think about, quite possibly, starting the process of renaming Auburn High School after Harriet Tubman. Nothing for nothing, but I’ve seen nervous grooms who have dragged their feet less than the board has on this naming issue. There's already a Seward House and a Seward School so why wouldn't we want a Harriet High? It's an important building that should have an important name attached. Every few years the topic of changing the name to that of Tubman floats to the surface, but as quickly as it rises, it sinks back to the bottom of the debate list. I can’t be the only one who finds it tragically ironic how a name that is historically synonymous with escaping the chains of bondage can be shackled in something as flimsy as red tape.
Now I’m not saying we should exploit Tubman for all she’s worth, but, well, actually that's exactly what I'm saying. Her name and image should be posted on everything from buildings to bumper stickers. Not just because she is an important historical icon but because that's how you attract tourism.
Quick question: Do you really think Niagara Falls is impressive? All it is is a large waterfall. It's not even the tallest in the state yet millions flock to see it every year and rarely does one leave without at least purchasing a key chain. Now imagine how drenched our city could be if we finally opened the flood gates to “history's hometown.” I mean, if the conductor of the Underground Railroad felt our little burb was a fine place to settle, then shouldn't we finally settle on recognizing her decision?
I'll make it easy for us all, I'll flip a coin. Oh look, it's heads! Maybe the board of education can start using theirs to stop wondering if they ought to begin entertaining the idea of perhaps thinking about moving forward.
