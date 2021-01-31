Brad Molloy: Playing the name game

“Greatness is never achieved through indecision.”

— John Ortberg

Folks, I’ve never been one to be hesitant when it comes to making decisions. If I say I’m going to do something, I do it. True I will weigh my options but I certainly don’t spend more time pondering the possibilities than what it would take to actually do whatever it is I’m planning. What can I say? I'm just not a fan of indecision.

I figure I get this trait from my dad, because if there was any type of choice to be made, didn’t matter if it was big or small, he had a fast way of reaching an answer. He’d go into his bedroom, pull out five quarters from a jar and flip them. It was a foolish way to run a business, but the man built a small empire off of heads or tails so who am I to judge?